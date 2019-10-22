It's fall, y'all. 'Tis the season for pumpkin decorations, pumpkin desserts and pumpkin spice beverages. Mix in some pumpkin spice candles and we have a pumpkin lovers dream. Fall time is the best time for using pumpkins. They are in season and readily available. And they are a staple to fall décor in all facets of home life. But, pumpkins have much more to offer than just carving them into Jack-O-Lanterns and creating pretty fall porch scenes.
There are different varieties of pumpkin. Jack-O-Lantern or carving pumpkins are usually bred for their larger size and are not eating quality. The varieties used for decorating usually are coarse-grained or have a watery texture and can also taste pretty flat. Pie pumpkins are best to use for cooking and baking. They are small, sweet, and meatier and have less stringy fiber than carving pumpkins. For more information on pumpkin varieties, contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture Extension agent with UT-TSU Extension in Wilson County. Lucas can be reached at 615-444-9584 or via email at lholman1@utk.edu.
There are many ways to incorporate pumpkin into your next fall harvest party. You might have a fall festival coming up at church or need to make something festive for a child's party. No matter if you are entertaining friends, family or just staying in for a quiet night at home, introduce pumpkin to the menu. Try these recipes for a chance to celebrate "The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."
Savory Pumpkin Dip
1 (8 oz.) brick cream cheese, softened (I used low-fat cream cheese)
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup pumpkin puree
1/4 cup chopped toasted pecans
4-6 slices of bacon, cooked until crispy and crumbled
3 green onions, thinly sliced
1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
Stir all ingredients together using a wooden spoon or an electric mixer until combined. Serve garnished with extra bacon and green onions if desired, or cover and refrigerate until use.
Mini Pumpkin Pie Cheeseball Bites
INGREDIENTS
1-8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup pumpkin puree
2 Tbsp. butter, softened
2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 Tbsp. confectioners sugar
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
½ tsp. vanilla extract
Optional Coatings:
Crushed graham crackers
Coconut (shredded/flaked, sweetened or unsweetened)
Chopped walnuts
Diced dried cranberries
Crushed gingersnaps
1. Combine cream cheese and butter in the bowl of a hand or stand mixer and blend until smooth.
2. Add brown sugar, powdered sugar, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla and mix well.
3. Place mixture in plastic wrap and cover well.
4. Place in refrigerator for 2 hours to chill so it becomes firm.
5. Pinch off small pieces (a little larger than a big grape) and roll.
6. Pierce top of each ball with a pretzel stick.
7. Use pretzel like a handle and roll mini cheeseballs in various coatings. Leave some un-coated for those guests that prefer no coating.
8. Place back in refrigerator to chill until ready to serve.
All About Pumpkin Seeds
Cutting up a pumpkin? Don't toss out the seeds, they are truly a gift from nature. They are rich in iron, loaded with vitamins, high in zinc and contain heart healthy magnesium, anti-diabetic properties and tryptophan for restful sleep amongst others. If that wasn't enough -- pumpkin seeds also help in detoxification as they are alkaline in nature and full of antioxidants. It would be a shame to throw them away.
Wondering how to include them in your diet? Roast them for 20 minutes for a healthy snack and sprinkle with salt -- exactly what you need to keep your energy up through the day. You can even add them to your salad dressings, enjoy them in your cookies or toss them up with your greens for that extra crunch.
Pumpkin Pecan Crunch Dessert
3 eggs
11/2 cups sugar
4 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin
1 box Duncan Hines yellow cake mix 1 cup butter, melted
11/2 cups chopped pecans
Butter a 9x13 inch pan. Mix together eggs, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, evaporated milk and pumpkin. Pour into prepared pan. Sprinkle cake mix over the top and then drizzle with melted butter. Scatter chopped pecans over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes.
Pumpkin Soup
1/4 cup finely chopped onion 1/4 cup finely diced carrots
2 stalks celery finely chopped 3 tablespoons butter
1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1 (101/2-ounce) can chicken broth 1 cup heavy cream
In large saucepan, sauté onion, carrot and celery in butter until softened. Stir in pumpkin, salt, poultry seasoning and thyme. Add chicken broth and whipping cream while stirring. Cook until hot and bubbly.
Overnight Pumpkin Spice Rolls
Dough:
1/4 cup warm milk
11/2 teaspoons yeast
1/4 cup sugar, divided
1/2 cup canned pumpkin
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 egg
21/2 -- 23/4 cups flour, divided 1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/4 cup butter, cubed and softened
Filling:
3/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1/4 cup butter, melted
Icing:
2 tablespoons butter
2 ounces cream cheese, softened 1 cup powdered sugar
In small bowl, mix warm milk, yeast and 1 tablespoon of the sugar. Set aside until yeast be- comes foamy. In a large bowl, mix 21/2 cups of the flour, salt, cinnamon and remaining 3 tablespoons sugar. Cut in butter until sandy in texture. In the mixer bowl of a stand mixer com- bine the pumpkin, vanilla and egg. Using the dough hook, add the yeast mixture and then the flour mixture. Beat with dough hook for 10 minutes on medium speed, until dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl and becomes elastic. If dough is still very wet and stringy, add remaining 1/4 cup flour. Shape into a ball and place into oiled bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and set in warm place 1-2 hours or until double in size.
For filling, stir together sugar, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Place dough on floured surface. Roll with a rolling pin into a 15" x 12" rectangle. Spread melted butter over dough, leaving about 1" unbuttered on the long sides. Sprinkle with sugar and spice mixture. Starting with one long edge, roll it up into a log and pinch the seam together. Cut the dough into 4 pieces and then cut each piece into 3 for a total of 12 rolls. Arrange evenly in a 9" x 13" greased pan with cut sides down. Cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator overnight.
In the morning, remove pan from refrigerator and let set for 30 minutes. Place on top of oven while it preheats, covered with a towel, to rise for another 30-45 minutes or until doubled. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Cool slightly.
For icing, heat butter over medium heat and cook until solids become deep, toffee brown. Set aside. In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until soft and creamy. Add powdered sugar and browned butter. Beat to combine and spread over warm rolls. Serve warm.
For more information on this or other family and consumer science topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.
