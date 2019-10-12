As I wrote a couple of columns ago, I took a duck hunting trip to Alberta, Canada a few Septembers back. My hunting party flew commercially (United Airlines) into Edmonton, Alberta by way of Denver International. We arrived in Edmonton on a Sunday just after noon. Our outfitter picked us up promptly and we traveled by van two and one-half hours north to Elk Point, Alberta.
Alberta, Canada is similar in size in land mass to our own state of Texas. But there are only 3 million people in this western province. Once outside of Edmonton you enter the wide open spaces. The landscape is beautifully sprawling, with farm and ranch houses few and far between. It was nothing short of thrilling to breath in its vastness.
The people are friendly and hospitable, and reminded me of midwesterners here in the U.S. At a few stops for coffee and food I noticed the persons waiting on us were intrigued, if not amused, by our southern accents.
On our way north we stopped for a burger at a place which was very similar to an American fast food restaurant.
A cheeseburger, fries, and a soft drink cost $13.50. After that experience I noticed a few commodities were more expensive in Canada.
Our hunting guide informed us a box of snuff (Copenhagen, Skoal, Grizzly, etc) costs $25 north of the border. That's right -- $25. All tobacco products are severely taxed in Canada. We can probably expect more of the same here in the U.S. in the future. By the way, any tobacco or alcohol produces have to be declared at the border. You are allowed to take up to 10 boxes of snuff into Canada with you.
If you, for whatever reason, are traveling to Canada, I suggest you take the limit of snuff along. You can make a lot of friends fast!
Gas was $1.13 ... per liter. That translates into about $4.10 per gallon. Incidentally, I was intrigued when I saw an Esso gas station. Some of my readers will remember Esso. It was the forerunner to the Exxon brand in the U.S.
Elk Point, Alberta is smaller than downtown Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, only much flatter. There is one family restaurant and one convenience store/gas station. Our outfitter owned both of them. There is also a pharmacy, a combination market/fast food store and a liquor store. And that is about it. There is hardly anything else commercial in any direction for miles and miles.
Well, back to the duck hunt.
Our outfitter had "spotters" within a 50-mile radius in any direction. Everyday he received reports on the fields where large flocks of ducks and geese were feeding. On the next day, we were set up in one of those fields. We didn't experience many "misses."
The land, the waterfowl, the food, and the hospitality of the western Canadians all made for a wonderful experience.
But my most memorable moment came on the last day of the last hunt.
We had taken our limit (four each) of pintails (ducks), and were finishing out our limit of mallards when our guide suddenly announced we could only take two more ducks.
"Dad, you take this next one!" said Harmon III to Harmon Jr.
Every member of our party enthusiastically agreed.
Did I mention Harmon Jr. will turned 76 years old that year?
Suddenly, a single mallard came sailing in.
"Shoot him!" our guide called out.
Harmon rose up out of his blind, drew a bead on his target and fired. The mallard tumbled out of the sky.
"You take the last one, Jack," he offered. It was a princely gesture.
"No," I protested. "You take him. Besides, I don't have any shells in my gun."
I lied.
In a moment, another mallard came barreling into our shooting zone.
"Shoot him!" the guide called again.
It was poetry in motion -- the speeding duck, the sweeping barrel of the gun. The hunter and his weapon were one. The mallard was duck soup. And the smile on Harmon's face was priceless.
Only one word can describe what I felt for my friend -- joy.
Postscript: My friend Harmon Jones Jr. died recently. The money I spent on that duck hunt has turned out to be one of the best investments I ever made.
I miss my friend, but I have the memories.
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is a writer, humorist and motivational speaker.
