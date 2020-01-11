Editor's note: Because of an editor's error, this column, which is part of a four-column series detailing Linda Alessi's marriage, is out of order.
Scottsdale, Arizona, was a new and wondrous place to live. The mountains surrounded the areas. The wild flowers, cactus and the interesting places marking history were notable. Still there were some things that seemed strange to us. The children were segrated on the school bus. The two older girls had to sit in the back of the bus. They being of Italian heritage, they were dark-skinned and black hair and thought to be Mexican.
They also were questioned at school whether their father and mother lived together and that they bore their father's last name. How strange it was for us to experience this. Many of the people who made the exodus to this place were trying to run away from family, tradition and responsibilty. This was a time of great change in our society.
The lights were twinkling, the blown-up Christmas characters were on the lawns, but it just did not feel like Christmas. Somehow the cactus and the warm weather did not compare with the winters up in the Northeast with snow and the real meaning of the holiday. There was something missing.
Joe and I made the best of the situation. The girls missed the interaction of our family back east. We waited for our presents from family. They came and we did not expect what was mailed over the many miles from New York to Scottsdale.
Boxes of Ronzoni pasta, real Italian cheese for grating and best of all the traditional goodies of an Italian Christmas, the struffoli (the small homemade pastry covered with honey and sprinkles) and the almond candy a favorite of our family handed down from my mother and her family. Christmas was getting better but not the same.
Joe's sisters and their familes did not attend church, and Christmas had no spiritual meaning for them. It was disappointing, but we managed to do the best we could.
Phone calls came in on Christmas Eve from the east, and tears flowed. The next hurdle was New Year's Eve. I was seven months pregnant, and we stayed at home with our children. I invited our next door neighbor to join us to welcome the new year. She was strange and had one too many drinks. We watched the historical ball come down in New York on television at 10 p.m. (two hours difference) and so it was 1966. The televison station closed down after that, and "The Star-Spangled Banner" played as it closed down. Our neighbor insisted we stand and pledge our allegience. She was forceful, so we obliged.
It was New Year's Day when the welcomed calls came in that we decided it was not the life for us. Joe lamented that he moved his family to a new venue for a better job and better climate, only to realize what was more important was the love and compassion of a family environment that we had left in New York.
The troops were mobilized. My sister Ann notified all my siblings that we were going to come home. She made sizeable progress by collecting enough funds for airfare for five people and some to spare.
The Alessi family was on the move again. Here we were with no money, no place to live, a mother, father and three children and awaiting the birth of our fourth child. We kept the faith and believed that God would provide. (As always he does.)
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.