Recently I was waiting in a doctor’s office with other patients in the room. There was whispering between a couple and finally the husband spoke up to me and said, “Are you the lady who writes for the Lebanon Democrat?”
I smiled and responded “yes.” He said to his wife “I told you so.” He said he recognized me from my picture on the column I write. The conversation began between us and it was warm and friendly. It always amazes me when I encounter perfect strangers in the supermarket, at church or any other place that people gather that I am recognized and complimented on my writings.
It may seem simplistic or mundane to others but to me it means a great deal. The mere fact that as an octogenerian I am doing something I dreamed about as a young girl has come to pass. To be able to reach others with a message of human interest who choose to read my writing is not only an accomplishment but a validation that goals can be attained at any time we become self determined to pursue them.
It is fulfilling to be able to feel I might have made a difference in some small way. It has been a mission in my life to be fully engaged in the world around me. It has enabled me to reach out and touch people with provoking memories or annecdotes of their past that may or may not be similiar to mine. Still I hope my writing brings a measure of humor, pleasure, reflection and self awareness to all.
I particularly enjoy commenting about my age group. There is now a sense of freedom to express ourselves more openly than in our younger days. I guess some of us have lost our inhibitions to always be correct or proper. It is refreshing to be honest, but not cruel, humorous but not ridiculing, affectionate but not pawing, but just to be ourselves.
In my days I have met people who become so intimidated by life and circumstances that they cannot express themselves without apologizing for their actions or thoughts. It is refreshing when one is honest enough to self examine and realize we all have shortcomings and the test of friendships and family relationships all necessitate trust, validation, compromise and patience.
Our lives seem so short when nearing the end and we hopefully become more self ware. Let us live as joyfully, productively as long as we can and find something in each day to be thankful for.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
