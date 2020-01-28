The Tennessee Registered Judging School for Fairs and Festivals is open for registration through March 30.
Last year’s session filled quickly with more than 100 participants, so organizers this year are offering two options. On Tuesday, May 5, the school will be held at the University of Tennessee Space Institute in Tullahoma, and on Thursday, May 7, it will be held at Cumberland University in Lebanon.
Regardless of which date and location each participant selects, the cost is $40 and the event starts at 9 a.m. Topics covered at both will include cut specimens, basketry, breads, eggs, fruits, hay, honey, photography, quilts, vegetables, sewing: linens and household items, and canning, drying and fermentation.
I’m helping organize the school, and by offering educational sessions in both agricultural and home topics, it will give participants experience in a wide range of areas.
Participants may rank the top five topics they prefer to learn more about, and their choices will be considered when determining their schedules for the event. All participants will not be required to attend sessions for all topics.
Johnny Barnes, a UT Extension agriculture agent in DeKalb County and another organizer of this year’s event, says previous year’s survey results show that judges who have completed the program are better prepared for judging fairs and festivals.
“They also report a deeper understanding of subject matter and confidence in the judging process,” he said.
Providing continued education to competitive exhibits judges is important for another reason.
Our judging school was created to give fairs and festivals in Tennessee support in selecting quality judges for competitive events. It’s our goal that all fairs and festivals in the state be able to provide the highest standard to exhibitors.
Anyone interested in vattending this year’s school may register at their local Extension office, and checks should be made payable to UT Extension. The Wilson County Extension office is locates at 925 E. Baddour Parkway, Suite 100 in the WH Neal Building in Lebanon.
For more information on this or other family and consumer science topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.
