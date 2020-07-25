Each day of our lives we are challenged. There are times where our choices are few and we must decide in accordance to our desire, circumstance or what is in the best interest of those concerned.
We have responded as children being taught lessons that we may not have liked at the time, but our parents pursued to correct our behavior or decision since it was our best interest to learn even if it was uncomfortable. The child would accept the correction and would remember in the future and hopefully the lesson would be learned.
Today as adults, (some older than others) we hesitate when there are choices to be made. We have learned along the way of life that there are repercussions on all decisions we make. Some are favorable and beneficial, others may cause us discomfort. It is sometimes easier to go with the crowd so as not to stand out and bring attention should we disagree. On the other hand there are those who have the courage of their convictions to speak out and even stand alone if they feel it is right and justified.
There are many instances in life when we might have witnessed a wrongdoing and looked the other way for fear of getting involved in a situation. We have also faced difficult times when a decision to be made would cause us discomfort, ridicule or alienation. Our learned responses will guide us in the right direction.
I feel today most people will react and follow a code of ethics, a healthy conscience and built in faith, and with love will allow them to act and decide to stand up and respond where bigotry, callousness and unkind actions are demonstrated. There are things that are worth standing up for and defending. The choice is always there.
There are some today who will not react one way or another. It is safer to be noncommittal in even the smallest issues. They may endure circumstances and not want to take any action to correct the situation, but will complain to others about it, but not address it in any other way. I know the frustration for many who endure this, but nothing is ever resolved.
I believe we can make choices with as much information we can gather and respond accordingly in a way that will serve our interest and come to some resolutions.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.