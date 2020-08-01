Summer is almost over. This summer has been different from any summer in my memory. This summer there were no picnics with family and friends. There were no trips to the beach or lake for swimming and frolicking. There was no watching fireworks on the Fourth of July except for the televised array from Washington and New York City. This has been a summer of stress, alienation, worry because of the horrid coronavirus.
There is no purpose to lament of what we did not have. Most of us are fortunate to have the ability to recall and reminisce of days gone by when all of the pleasantries of summer and congeniality with others were enjoyed.
As I look back through the years, summertime was filled with many trips to Coney Island with the wide expanse of sandy beach. The aroma of Nathan’s hot dogs, corn on the cob, and cotton candy. People could be seen enjoying themselves swimming in the ocean or jumping into the never ending waves.
Others strolled the boardwalk maybe stopping to ride the carousel, the parachute jump or the breathtaking roller coaster.
Families would meet and gather at the beach or picnic grounds and enjoy music and dancing all day long with intermittent feasting on homemade treats and barbecue.
When I was growing up in Brooklyn it was a Sunday ritual. My sisters and brothers with their children met to go to Mass in a church in Coney Island. After church we would go to a designated bay area (Bay 15) This was important to go to the same place each time. This would enable other friends and relative to find and join us as we gathered to enjoy breakfast.
We were eager to eat since most of us received communion and were not supposed to eat before receiving communion. Bacon and egg sandwiches were devoured by all. (Many complained of the sand that inadvertently accompanied the sandwich.) A large thermos of hot coffee was on hand and cold fruit juice was available for the children.
We all stayed together for the day eating lunch and snacks until five in the evening. We would play games. Games would vary from word games, cards or guessing games. There would be lots of harmonizing by our family of the favorite old songs.
Now it was time to go home, eat again and listen to our favorite radio programs. How simple life was. Maybe it seemed so to me as a child. I followed this routine with my own young family. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity of spending many happy hours in a place I loved with people I loved.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
