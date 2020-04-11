So many years ago in my mind’s eye I see a little girl in Buster Brown shoes, with white socks trimmed with lace, a brightly colored new dress and of course a new Easter bonnet. Year after year it was the same.
The ritual began on Palm Sunday. I went to church, received the blessed palms and did the expected making of a cross to be worn on my clothing. I also visited relatives and brought a piece of palm to the cemetery to put on the grave of loved ones.
It was with great expectation for Easter to come. To me it meant lots of baskets with goodies and chocolate bunnies that were displayed on the piano Easter morning in our living room. I was the youngest in the family so I was the recipient of many good wishes and gifts. How lucky I was.
I would also walk our neighborhood block and visit the elders. They would comment on my new outfit and put pennies in my new purse
I vividly remember the activities in the kitchen preparing for Easter. Cookies were baked, and Easter bread with beautiful colored eggs were intertwined. All the special food that would be prepared for the family was purchased.
Holy week was special and attendance at church was a requirement. Holy Thursday was the ritual of the washing of the feet by Jesus and his apostles. Good Friday was a solemn day of prayer and fasting. I remember my father would not allow the radio to be on during the hours of noon and 3 p.m. since it was believed this was the time of crucifixion of Christ and his suffering.
All the family attended Easter mass and later gathered to share a meal. Relatives and friends stopped by the house and visited, usually it was the fathers who took the children to visit since the women were home attending to the Easter dinner.
Today as I sit at my computer and recollect, it is so evident to me how much more I appreciate Easter. It is with deep love this holiday is afforded us. It is the sacrifice that was endured so that we would have everlasting life. How lucky are we!
This Easter is especially meaningful. This Easter we may not be able to enjoy the day with our loved ones. It may be a good thing in order to appreciate what we may have done in the past and taken for granted thinking it would always be that way.
In this extraordinary time we realize the many gifts we have received, whether we deserved them or not. Maybe our values can be revisited and we acknowledge what is important and what is meaningless.
I hopefully pray this season of alienation because of the circumstances of this terrible virus that has befallen on us will give us the opportunity to look deeper in our hearts and behave better in our actions. God Bless us all.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.