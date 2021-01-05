2020 is out and 2021 is here! Lots of us have been looking forward to this new year. New opportunities, new experiences and hope for a different, better and healthier year overall. Just because a new year has come, make sure to keep staying as healthy and diligent as possible. Washing hands, staying the distance and wearing our masks are a few ways we can try to keep everyone healthy in the new year.
When I think of a new year, I think of setting resolutions. Often, our resolutions are motivating for a while, but when we don’t see results quickly or we get bored, we may give up. Making behavior change last requires thoughtful goal-setting, perseverance, and patience with yourself. Behavior change doesn’t happen all at once. It takes lots of little moments of making the new, more positive choice, and fewer moments of making the old, easier choice.
In order to get your goals in shape, use the acronym SMART to help you set goals you can meet and make last a lifetime.
S — Specific: Goals you set should be specific rather than too broad or vague. This helps you target smaller behaviors.
M — Measurable: Making a goal measurable helps you know when you’re successful and when you need to try a different strategy. These give you goals that can be tracked and worked toward.
A — Attainable: Make sure your goal is something that can be achieved. If you have never run a day in your life, setting the goal of running a marathon next month is probably not wise. Going from poor eating habits to a crash diet, does not typically end with lasting behavior change but with frustration and often weight gain. Attainable goals help you feel successful more quickly, and you can move on to something more challenging as you flex your self-control muscles.
R — Realistic: Even if a goal is specific, measurable, and attainable, it should matter to you and be something you want to achieve. If you have no desire to change your behavior toward this goal, it will not happen.
T — Time-Sensitive: Setting a timeline for achieving your goal can help you gauge your progress and boost your motivation. A vague timeline of “this year” is not enough. If you train for a 5K, go ahead and register for it! Putting some money or other resources on the line (if this is an option for you) can also help with motivation. But, be sure to give yourself enough time to actually do it.
As you work on meeting and maintaining your goals, give yourself room to stumble and recover. Nobody gets it right all the time. When you inevitably forget or “cheat” or otherwise make your old choice, give yourself the grace to breathe and start right back where you left off. Here’s to an exciting no healthy new year for you and yours!
“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.” — Albert Einstein
For more information on this or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 ext. 105.
