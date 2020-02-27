Eighth grader Max Taylor has a lifelong passion for music and dreams of drumming for Lebanon High School’s marching band. Seven-year-old Derek Lawson first picked up a pair of sticks in October as a fun emotional outlet.
One might not expect to find the two in the same ensemble, but both children are pushing their craft forward as part of Scholar Drum Academy and have shared the stage at several community events.
Lataka and DeMarcus Foster founded SDA last fall and work with children ages 7-17 twice a week. The only expenses are for uniforms, and the two are working to establish the group as a nonprofit organization.
“DeMarcus comes from music, and he was in the band as a teenager,” Lataka Foster said. “He realized there was a lack of diversity in programs for children here, meaning if you weren’t an athletic type there weren’t as many outlets for you.”
The group sets itself apart from the school district’s marching bands with a focus on music rooted in HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities), which could give music students a leg up if they end up applying to one later in life.
However, SDA’s main focus is on promoting academics and motivation through music. Many experience levels and career goals are represented among the students.
“I hadn’t played before,” Lawson said. “But it feels good how you can just play the drums and play your feelings out. If you’re sad, you can play the drums and get all the wiggles out.”
Lawson doesn’t see himself as a career musician, but he enjoys getting better week by week and showing the results to the community.
“Sometimes we get to go out and play for other people at a basketball game or at Cumberland University,” he said. “It’s really cool to get to do that and see all the people enjoying our music.”
For the younger students, that music involves keeping a steady rhythm and cadence, while the older children learn the more intricate beats and help mentor the others.
“I’ve never really seen myself as a leader, but recently Mr. DeMarcus has been putting me in a leadership role and I’m starting to enjoy helping,” Taylor said. “Being here has really pushed me.”
Taylor has seen himself grow in many other ways since joining SDA, including as a musician, student and person.
“My sister passed away in 2017,” he said. “I was having a rough time and keeping a lot of things to myself before coming here, but I’ve never opened up so much of myself as I have to Mr. DeMarcus and Ms. Lataka.”
Although he got involved with the program to sharpen his drumming skills, Taylor has come to see his peers as a second family.
That family has continued to grow by a few members each month, and Lataka Foster said they could end up with enough students to hold classes by age group.
“We also hope to travel, take the kids to competitions and do more things with the group,” she said. “We hope to introduce them to more types of drums and percussion, and to do camps in the summer and see other drumlines and corps.”
Those interested in getting involved with SDA can visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 615-285-9837. Practice sessions at the Lebanon Civic League are held Mondays at 6 p.m. and Tuesdays at 6:45 p.m.
“I was really welcomed here,” Taylor said. “I feel like it’s a great opportunity to get ready for marching band and do it with people who share the same passion as me. I’ve been bullied in school, but when I come here I know I have friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.