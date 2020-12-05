Thanksgiving is a time to be remembering all the things we should be thankful for. I am thankful for living here in Tennessee, near two of my daughters. I am thankful that I can still live on my own. I am thankful for the people who have come into my life and have touched me and left me with memories and gifts to last a lifetime.
I am particularly thankful the election season is over. I am disappointed in the manner of which our country has taken sides with a vitrolic attitude. I have lived through many elections in my life, none as stressful and full with anxiety as this one.
When I say I am thankful for the many things we all enjoy in our great country, it seems like empty words when people have shown the worst possible behavior with regard to this event. As Americans we pride ourselves in extolling the right to vote and the privileges we enjoy living in this nation. This recent election caused me to wonder what others not as lucky as we think of us and how we behaved. We should be thankful we live in a nation where no matter who the majority has elected we can continue to speak our opinions and support the president in a civilized manner.
I have seen friend against friend, relative against relative in opposition who could not have a discussion, losing sight of the fact we can and are free to disagree but respect each other’s point of view. If we cannot come together how do we expect elected officials to hear our voices and begin to work for the benefit of all Americans.
A season of reconciliation should now begin. We face important issues in our country that need to be addressed and hopefully resolved. Each of us have a vested interest in our country and fellow man. Let us begin now with a renewed hope to accomplish what needs to be done to put our country on on better track to success.
I hope for the coming new year for our people of this country and the world to understand our responsibilities as individuals and work together as brothers and sisters, regardless of our differences. I pray for people to show more generous acts of compassion and understanding that will benefit us all.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.