When the Center for Disease Control recommended social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus, my husband looked at me and said, “I told you so.”
It’s true. Jay enjoys being right and likes to keep his circle tight. Where some like to spend nights and weekends with a houseful of friends watching the ballgame or “Bachelor” finale, Jay prefers a houseful of immediate family, piddling in the garage, reading, and watching a ballgame without interruption.
In order to maintain social distancing, we knew that eventually hunkering down would become the new normal. So, we prepared for a lifestyle change.
Jay prepared by always being prepared. Because he’s a just in case, type-A planner we have everything we need including a DVR with several seasons of “The Carol Burnett Show”, “The Golden Girls”, “Wild Wild West”, and “Graham Norton”, AND a super-secret stash of plain and peanut M&M’s.
I prepared by making sure we were stocked up on first and second tiered snacks. First tier is made up of things like cheese, chips and dip, pie, and Ben & Jerry’s. Second tier includes raisins, nuts, fruit and anything else that will make me feel less guilty about eating the first tiered snacks within the first 12 hours of home isolation.
Since the first three months of 2020 have been a little overwhelming, I was looking forward to some downtime.
How hard could it be?
I said those words right before I got a call from the school district. No school means I’m in charge of teaching Jackson for at least the next few weeks. If he were still in elementary school, I might be able to handle it. But he’s 16. He takes classes that I avoided taking. I’m not positive I can correctly spell the name of some of his classes. If I’m being a little honest, I’m not sure how I passed algebra in high school. If I’m being TOTALLY honest, I’m sure borrowing answers from my neighbor was involved. (P.S. I’m sorry Mrs. Hallums. You were the most amazing math teacher I’ve ever had. My body just rejects math. It’s a lot like organ rejection.)
Four hours into isolation, my dad called. He’s nearly 80 so that makes him a key part of the vulnerable population when it comes to CV.
“I’ve walked around the halls so much, I’m dizzy! How long is this thing going to last?! You know I’m almost out of half and half? I can’t drink coffee without it like some kind of animal.”
He calmed down when I told him there was going to be a “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot soon.
Jacob called to let me know his classes had been moved an online only format. I thought this meant he would be coming home. Since online = you can go to class from anywhere. Nope. I guess just like dad draws the line at drinking coffee without half and half, Jacob draws the line at self-isolation at home with the parents.
No matter how you’re handling this unheard of event in history, I think it’s important to know that even though we are all feeling a little crazy, it’s the harmless kind of crazy. Crazy like the aunt who drinks Zima and takes online courses on how to read tarot cards.
This is a moment in history we will all remember. We will remember the cancellation of sporting events, weddings, travel, concerts, graduation and award ceremonies. We will remember watching the kindness of strangers. We will remember the tireless grocery store clerks, medical workers, policeman, EMTs and firemen.
We will even remember to forgive the little twits who tried to take advantage of the situation by buying every bottle of hand sanitizer and roll of toilet paper. (The toilet paper thing still baffles me.) For a short time, we might even remember to forget petty grievances and ignore the politics. If all it takes to bring us back to the “we’re in this life together so let’s make it count” people we have always been, then a few days or weeks of self-isolation will be worth it.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County Moms Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
