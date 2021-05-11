The Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) announced the recipients of its 2020 Local Government Awards, which honors excellence in public service across Middle Tennessee. Wilson County was recognized with an award for Excellence in Community Engagement and Outreach for the creation of Senior Rides Wilson.
The council, which is composed of 65 mayors and executives, two members of the General Assembly, and 26 mayoral appointments, provides a forum for collaboration among communities in the greater Nashville metropolitan area. Each year, GNRC honors its members and partners with two types of awards. Grand awards, named after influential leaders throughout GNRC’s history, are presented to individuals or organizations for demonstrated leadership on a regional scale. The Excellence in Local Government awards recognizes county governments and municipalities for projects or initiatives that serve as a model for peers across the region.
Senior Ride Wilson is a volunteer transportation system for seniors. This is a private ride service where the adult Wilson County resident calls in advance to schedule a time period of up to 4 hours for a driver to pick them up and take them up to four stops in the county and then return the person to their home. This is single rider, not picking up multiple riders from different locations, and the driver waits for the rider until they are ready to go home. There is a minimal fee for service. Senior Ride Wilson is a new 501©(3) nonprofit corporation, having achieved this status on April 27, 2020 against all obstacles presented by COVID-19. Senior Ride Wilson will serve the target population over 65 (and possibly down to age 60) which was 15% of the population in Wilson County in 2019. The ride service fills a known gap for the county which has no public transportation, one taxi service in Lebanon, and Mid Cumberland Public Transit which serves at capacity.
Executive Director Gaye Lynn Wilson joined Mayor Hutto for the award presentation.
“This program will be truly beneficial for our senior population. It’s been exciting to watch this program take shape and I’m grateful to the Executive Board for battling the obstacles to bring this project to fruition,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said in a news release.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.