Cumberland University and the Phoenix Ball Committee are pleased to announce Servpro of Wilson County as the presenting sponsor of the 2020 Phoenix Ball.
The 37th Annual Phoenix Ball, chaired by Ray and Stephanie Hubner, will be held on campus June 6. The ball is the university’s largest fundraising event that helps provide scholarships to CU students.
Servpro is a restoration company headquartered in Gallatin that specializes in disaster restoration, cleanup and repair services. The company has over 1,700 franchises across the U.S and Canada.
Mike and Katherine Isaacson, owners of Servpro of Wilson County, are looking forward to sponsoring the annual event.
“We are excited to partner with Cumberland University, the Hubners, and the Phoenix Ball Committee to ensure the 37th Annual Phoenix Ball is another successful event,” said Mike Isaacson.
“Since starting our business, we continually look for opportunities to give back to our community. Being from Lebanon, I have seen first hand the impact that Cumberland University has made here in Wilson County, so when we were given the chance to partner with the Phoenix Ball, it was an easy decision,” said Katherine Isaacson.
The chairs also announced the 2020 Phoenix Ball Committee members: Scott Harris, Deanna Purcell, Jason Harp, Rusty Richardson, Heather Landers, Mallory Maxwell, Debra Harp, Eddie Lovin, Lindsay Smith, Shawn Smith, Todd Kennedy, Brandi Lovin, Misty Kennedy, Stephanie Hubner, Ray Hubner, Kirsten Harris, Caroline Walker, Melissa Ferguson-Dilley, Shelley Gardner, Susan Kirshner, Kevin and Tammy Fletcher, Tasha Irby, Casey Monette, Madelyn Knowles, Greg Landers, Jeremy and Genesis Goodman, and Jared and Mary Felkins.
To learn more about the Phoenix Ball, visit http://www.phoenixball.com
