Buckeye Drugs in Lebanon recently presented a $6,000 check to Sherry’s Hope as part of their sponsorship for the Sherry’s Run 5K to benefit Sherry’s Hope
“We see first-hand the impact a cancer diagnosis has on someone,” said Cory McDonald, pharmacist and owner of Buckeye Drugs. “Sherry’s Hope is a tremendous resource for anyone in our community who is battling cancer. We have been a supporter of Sherry’s Hope and a Sherry’s Run 5K sponsor since 2010 because we know so many people affected by cancer and we know the great work Sherry’s Hope does to help people in our community. This is one way we can give back and help others.”
Alisa Eakes, Sherry’s Hope patient assistance director, is thankful for the donation.
“With the support of so many great businesses like Buckeye Drugs, we are able to help so many people in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are facing a financial hardship due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment,” Eakes said. “We are so thankful for Cory and his amazing staff at Buckeye Drugs.”
Sherry’s Hope is a nonprofit organization that works to provide hope to families battling cancer in Wilson County and surrounding communities by offering emotional encouragement and financial assistance. In addition, Sherry’s Hope works to spread colon health awareness by distributing free colon cancer screening tests and providing colonoscopy assistance.
To learn more about Sherry’s Hope, please call 615-925-2592. To refer someone for assistance, please call 615-925-9932 or visit www.sherryshope.org. To make a donation to Sherry’s Hope visit www.sherryshope.org or mail donations to Sherry’s Hope, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
Submitted to the Democrat.
