Wendi Welch Warren wanted to help change the world by loving everyone. Her husband Larimore remembered that drive fondly.
“Wendi had space in her heart for everybody. If she saw someone who had a need, she wanted to do something to help, whether it was donating food, clothing, financial support or just a hug,” he said. “She was the truest, most selfless person I’ve ever met.”
She was family-oriented and especially proud to be the aunt to her twin niece and nephew, Jayda and Jayce. She rarely missed a day seeing them. As Larimore said, that is where her heart was. Wendi enjoyed sharing time and experiences with the twins. Jayda fondly remembers Aunt Wendi for piggyback rides and apple slices with peanut butter. Her dad, Ron described Wendi as someone who was good at reading the needs of other people; sometimes it’s the simple things that mean the most.
In the early years of the Sherry’s Run 5K, Wendi served as a run committee chair. She was a vital part of coordinating the event each year and she also volunteered with other events to benefit the organization. Wendi loved Sherry’s Hope. She was a constant cheerleader and supporter of the 5K event and the work done by the organization. This year’s Sherry’s Run 5K will be held in Wendi’s memory.
Sherry’s Hope executive board member Scotty Ricketts appreciated Wendi’s dedication to others and to the Sherry’s Hope organization.
“Wendi was a loving, caring and giving person. She put others’ needs in front of her own,” Ricketts said. “Wendi was instrumental in the creation of the team concept for the Sherry’s Run 5K. She was very creative and had wonderful ideas.”
Wendi enlisted the help of her stepdaughter, Bess Ann, to help out with taking team photographs on race day and that association continues. Larimore explained the reason behind Wendi’s passion for Sherry’s Hope. “They are so good about helping people who need assistance while they are fighting cancer.”
Over the years, Wendi got to know some of the families who were beneficiaries of Sherry’s Hope and as they formed strong friendships, she offered support and encouragement to them.
She was an avid card writer and many of those families received notes that were filled with Wendi’s positivity and love. She always included a heart when signing her name. In 2019 Sherry’s Hope decided to honor Wendi by incorporating one of her hearts into the Sherry’s Run 5K logo that is on the back of the event T-shirts and on the runner bibs. Wendi’s heart is still at work in our community!
Wendi’s cancer was initially discovered during a routine mammogram in 2018. When the cancer returned the following year it was more aggressive. Wendi was under attack, but she never lost her faith in God. Larimore praised her for that. “She read her Bible and prayed every day. She was an inspiration to me.”
Scott Harris was a friend who bonded with Wendi because of their shared love for running 5K races. “Her favorite thing was to wait till the end of the race, gain her composure, and no matter how good or bad we had run, she would yell ‘BIG FINISH!’ ”
Scott wanted to do something to honor Wendi, so he painted a beautiful picture that will be available in the silent auction at this year’s Sherry’s Run 5K along with a matching set of note cards. “It was an honor to create the painting in Wendi’s memory, so I hope that everyone sees the true value … and the wonderful cause the money goes to!”
Wendi gained her reward in heaven on Father’s Day 2019. “We always say she left her earthly father to be with her Heavenly Father,” her mom, Diane said.
One of Wendi’s favorite scriptures was God’s beautiful promise in Zephaniah 3:17: “The Lord your God is with you, he is mighty to save. He will take great delight in you, he will quiet you with his love, he will rejoice over you with singing.”
The 18th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk to benefit Sherry’s Hope is Sept. 11. Register or join a team at www.sherrysrun.org and make a difference in the lives of those in our community affected by cancer.
Sherry’s Hope is a non-profit organization that works throughout the year to provide hope to families battling cancer in Wilson County and surrounding communities by offering emotional encouragement and financial assistance. In addition, Sherry’s Hope works to spread colon health awareness by distributing free colon cancer screening tests and providing colonoscopy assistance.
To learn more about Sherry’s Hope, please call 615-925-2592. To refer someone for assistance, please call 615-925-9932 or visit www.sherryshope.org. To make a donation to Sherry’s Hope visit www.sherryshope.org or mail donations to Sherry’s Hope, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
