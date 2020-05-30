A recent donation to Sherry’s Run will assist in the important work the organization carries out on a year-round basis.
The nonprofit was thrilled to receive a surprise $25,000 check from an anonymous donor who wished to lighten the load of cancer patients in our community.
“We could not have been more ecstatic,” said Alisa Eakes, patient assistance director. “One person can truly make such a difference in the lives of so many.”
Eakes knows just how far such a donation will go toward helping families who are in times of crisis.
“Do you know how much assistance we can provide with $25,000?” she said. “Paying for groceries or keeping the utilities running should not be a concern while fighting cancer. This takes away that worry for so many.”
Although the Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk Event is held once a year every September, the team works throughout the year to provide hope to those battling cancer in our community by offering financial assistance with everyday needs such as utilities, housing payments, prescriptions, medical bills, gasoline, and groceries. The faithful support of the community allows the organization to continue to assist people who are facing a cancer diagnosis.
“I tell people all the time that this community is with them in their fight. This generous donation proves that,” said Eakes.
In addition to financial support, the Sherry’s Run also hosts monthly support group meetings for patients and caregivers. Because the organization’s namesake, Sherry Whitaker, passed in 2004 after battling colon cancer, Sherry’s Run also works to spread colon health awareness by distributing colon cancer screening tests and providing colonoscopy assistance. If you would like a free colon health screening kit, or if you or someone you know is undergoing cancer treatment and in need of assistance, please call 615-925-2592 or visit www.sherrys run.org.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.