The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shop Small Saturday is this weekend, and Wilson County is getting in on the fun.
One small business owner in Mt. Juliet, Crystal Horne, is sharing her space to help amplify small businesses around the county that may not have a brick and mortar storefront. Horne said that in a lot of cases, businesses are run out of private homes, maybe with websites or Facebook pages to promote the brands.
Horne owns Re:MOVE//Training, a fitness center with locations in Mt. Juliet and Lebanon. The Mt. Juliet location, located at 11620 Lebanon Road, will be the site of the four-hour Small Business Saturday Fair, which kicks off at noon.
“Our business may be a fitness center, but our concept is open, so we feel the space will be conducive to the fair setup,” Horne said.
The open floor plan should come in handy as Horne expects approximately 40 vendors to take part in the event.
The gym owner said that she and some of her trainers decided to offer the fair at Re:MOVE//Training after discussing how they might collectively make a local impact by shopping at small businesses in the area.
“We felt like the time was right,” Horne said. “People are wanting to support small and local businesses as much as ever.”
For Horne, the idea stemmed from a sense of reciprocity.
“We just celebrated our 10-year anniversary in October,” said Horne. “We are in love with small business. We support locals and try to shop here as much as we can.”
There is no charge to attend or to be a vendor.
Some of those vendors include bethrose photography (sic), Lemon Lily Boutique and Vasofski Designs. For a comprehensive list of vendors, one can visit Crystal Horne’s Facebook page and click on the Small Business Saturday Fair link.
In Lebanon, a partnership between the city, chamber of commerce and Historic Lebanon is putting an emphasis on shopping locally through their promotion, Shop Small Saturday.
Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce President Melanie Minter said that it is intended “as a way of letting small businesses know how important they are to the town.”
While the Re:MOVE//Training seeks to promote small businesses with web presences in a centralized space, the chamber’s emphasis is on stores located throughout Lebanon. The city is challenging shoppers to “put their money where their house is,” by getting out to support these businesses.
These efforts coincide with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Small Business Saturday, just like the fair.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said in a press release on Nov. 19, that “local Main Streets and business centers are seeing renewed activity,” after 18 months of the pandemic.
Guzman encouraged shoppers throughout the holiday season to patronize small shops, restaurants, theaters and entertainment centers to support their recovery.
“It takes hard work, grit and determination to bounce back from a once-in-a-generation pandemic,” Guzman said in the release. “Now more than ever, let’s buy local to support small business owners who are creating opportunity and driving job growth across the nation.”
Small Business Saturday is recognized every year as the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It allows consumers to make an impact in their neighborhoods by supporting local small businesses from manufacturing to e-commerce to mom-and-pop shops. The day is designed to support local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy, and enliven neighborhoods around the country.
According to the SBA, last year, the total reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $19.8 billion.
Today, there are more than 32.5 million small businesses in the United States. About half of all American workers are either employed by a small business or own a small business, and two out of three net new jobs are created by small businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.