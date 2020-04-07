Efficient forage production is key for a cattle operation to be profitable. Feed is the most expensive input for livestock. Since the cheapest way to feed cattle is through grazing, a goal of every cattle producer should be to reduce the amount of hay and stored feed used each year and graze as many days as practical.
Forage plants need nutrients to grow at the optimum rate. There is no way to know how much nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium a field requires without a soil test. A soil test will also measure the soil’s pH and the need for lime. Proper soil fertility is critical for improving the production and persistence of a pasture. Take a soil test once every two to three years to track a field’s fertility status. In the years between the soil tests, apply fertilizer based on the most recent soil test results.
Legumes, such as red and white clover, provide many benefits to pastures: Legumes can fix atmospheric nitrogen and make it available for grasses in a pasture. Research has shown that having a stand of red and white clover in a tall fescue pasture can provide about 60 pounds of nitrogen, eliminating the need for spring nitrogen fertilization and reducing fertilizer costs. Adding these to a grass pasture will increase the protein and energy content of the forage available to livestock. The endophyte in “Kentucky 31” tall fescue produces alkaloids that reduce cattle weight gain, feed intake and reproduction. Adding clovers to a KY 31 tall fescue pasture will reduce the impact of this endophyte.
Weeds can reduce both the yield and quality of pastures. Although a perfectly weed-free pasture is not necessarily the goal, there are times that weed pressure becomes great enough that a herbicide may be needed to eliminate weeds and promote forage growth.
There are both cool- and warm-season weeds. Cool-season weeds tend to germinate or begin to grow in fall (September to November), grow vegetatively during winter, and then bloom in spring (April to May). Warm-season weeds, on the other hand, will germinate or begin to grow in spring (May and June), grow vegetatively, and then begin to bloom in mid-summer into fall. Since broadleaf weeds are usually most sensitive to herbicides when they are vegetatively growing, it is important to understand this difference in order to effectively control weeds. Cool-season weeds such as buttercup, musk thistle and buckhorn plantain should be sprayed during December through March, while warm-season weeds such as horsenettle, spiny pigweed and ironweed should be sprayed in June and July.
If you have gone to the effort of producing high-quality pasture, it is important to utilize it as efficiently as possible. Often when cattle have access to large pastures they tend to graze more in areas close to water or shade, wasting forage that is further away. The result is inefficient pasture use at best, and possibly stand loss in the areas that are overgrazed.
The best way to improve the grazing management on a farm is to reduce pasture size, forcing the animals to graze in a smaller area. This will increase the percentage of the forage utilized and decrease waste. Once the smaller pasture or paddock is grazed, the animals can be moved to a new field, which allows the grazed field to regrow for a later grazing.
Developing a rotational grazing system on a farm does not mean that pastures need to be subdivided into numerous small paddocks. It may be as simple as dividing one large field in half or into thirds. Any sort of pasture division that minimizes the amount of forage waste and overgrazing will provide a benefit. The technology available for temporary, electric fencing provides plenty of opportunity to improve the grazing management on a farm.
It is a good idea to visit with your County Extension Agent in regard to strategies for managing your forage. (The information in this article was taken from UT Extension publication — SP 820.)
For information on Extension programs, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson.
