Wilson County residents found ways to enjoy the double-whammy winter storm that hit this week. Aside of hazardous driving conditions the county handled the unusual weather, which saw a total of about 5 or 6 inches of snow, depending on locale, with few problems. The warmup begins today after a frigid night, with temps around 40 this afternoon and near 50 Sunday. The Democrat asked readers to post snow photos on its Facebook pages and hundreds were submitted. Here are just a few. To see them all, check out the two photo threads on our page, facebook.com/wilsonconews.

