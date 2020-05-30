It is commonly known by those who understand the world of nature that when a farmer plants a seed, nurtures the seedling with care and nourishment, it will grow. Some of the seeds that are neglected or do not receive the proper nourishment will wither away and die.
We can learn a great deal from the simplest things in nature. Why can we not learn that it applies to us as humans. Consider the way a child is conceived and brought into this world and the ultimate results.
Child Number One — He/she is welcomed into this life with acceptance, love and nourished by the parents. The child is encouraged, respected and taught. He will emulate the goodness he is shown and pass it on to others. He will develop good habits and good character. More often than not he will proceed in life enhancing his strength and achieve goals. The pattern goes on and on.
This is not guaranteed today since there are so many distractions and choices to be made that sometimes the roads taken can lead to a different destination.
Child Number Two — He/she comes into this world with two strikes against him. He may be born into a family impoverished both spiritually and literally. He will emulate the examples set by his parents. He may be discouraged, neglected and malnourished in proper care. He may not be respected or accepted. Parents can illustrate the disdain and distrust they have for others and affect the child’s vision of others. The chances are this child might be at a disadvantage when choosing the road leading to a better life.
There is always hope that we alter our way of thinking, acting and pursuing what we seek. It takes knowledge, faith and education in the world around us to grow a better crop of children to make a better crop of adults.
“Sow a thought — reap and action. Sow an action — reap a habit. Sow habit — reap a character. Sow a character — reap a destiny.
“Our thoughts are the fabric with which we weave our character and destiny.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
