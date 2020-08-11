There has not been a lot of bright spots in the cattle market this year but there has recent uptick in the Tennessee Market. Andrew Griffith had the following comments in his weekly Market Outlook. To see the weekly “Market Outlook”, visit https://ag.tennessee.edu/arec/Pages/tnmkthighlights.
“Based on Tennessee weekly auction market price averages, steer and heifer prices were steady to $4 higher compared to last week. Slaughter cow prices were steady to $2 higher while slaughter bull prices were steady to $5 higher compared to week ago prices.
The cattle market continues to exude optimism as prices for feeder cattle exploded this week and as the slaughter cow and bull market continue to defy gravity. The extremely unique market dynamics are driving the cattle market to price levels that may not have been imaginable just a few weeks ago.
The feeder cattle market is being driven by the expectation for higher finished cattle prices. The February live cattle contract price has increased $7 since July 1st which would be nearly a $100 per head increase in value for a 1,400 pound animal. The increase in the live cattle contract has pushed the August feeder cattle contract $10 higher which would be an $80 per head value increase.
Given this information, cattle feeders are passing a large portion of the expected value increase back to the stocker and cow-calf producer. This would indicate that more optimism is in the market or cattle feeders are hedging their expected sales and locking in their margins. Based on the expected buy-sell margin when locking in the sell price on a purchase today, the answer must be that cattle feeders expect finished cattle prices to continue increasing, because there is very little margin to capture based on current prices.
Switching gears to the slaughter cow and bull market, this market was the highlight before the pandemic, during the pandemic, and may even be the highlight after it is finished. The change in how consumers purchase food products is likely what continues to support and drive this market. With the shift to more retail meat purchases, ground beef products are in high demand, and the only thing that may slow it down is the fall culling period.”
For information on Extension programs, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson
