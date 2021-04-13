I absolutely love this time of year. The garden centers are full with all the goody’s that I need in my garden. Even though the chance of frost is still there, you can begin planting some of these warm season things in the garden. I want to look at my favorite flowering annuals and if you see these, feel free to take a gamble on them!
Hummingbird gardening has shot up the ranks over the past few years. Since I have a 1-year-old now who loves being outside, I’m going to focus more on plants that bring in the hummingbirds. One of my favorite annuals are Salvias. There are perennial forms, but I’m a fan of the annual ones. These annual Salvias will bloom from the minute you plant them until they succumb to frost in the fall. They can also range in heights and I prefer the taller ones. Next to my porch I planted around 25 Red Hot Sally Salvias and it was a beautiful mass planting that really brought in all of my pollinator friends. There are also dwarf types if you are looking for something shorter.
For those gardeners who are always looking for something that likes hot and dry, be sure and look up Lantana. These are semi-woody annuals and if we have a mild enough winter, they will return. Hybridizers have released some amazing colors and forms of this plant and some stay really dwarf now. Be sure and look for the Luscious series because their amount of blooms is second to none. We always plant lantana in front of our barns because it’s an area where we don’t water. They thrive on neglect and are always a vigorous grower.
Cuphea is a funny name, but it’s quickly becoming one of my favorite annuals. It’s also a great hummingbird and butterfly plant. They are extremely drought tolerant once established and there are multiple hybrids and species available now. Sometimes you will see this sold under the name “cigar flower” because some of the species flowers look just like a small cigar. Be sure and look for Vermillionaire and Starfire Pink for extra blooms throughout the season.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
