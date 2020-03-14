Remember the story of Chicken Little? There are many versions. According to one version there was this chicken named Chicken Little. One day, while taking a walk, Chicken Little found himself (or herself) under an apple tree. As Chicken Little stood under the tree minding his own business, an apple fell from the tree and hit Chicken Little on the head. (Another version of the story tells that Chicken Little wasn’t the brightest chicken in the barnyard.)
The lick on Chicken Little’s head set off a series of events. First, Chicken Little determined the sky was falling. Next, in a panic, Chicken Little spread the word, “The sky is falling! The sky is falling. It hit me on my head!” The news spread from farm animal to farm animal. Soon the entire barnyard was in a panic. The hens ceased to laying, the cows stopped giving milk, the pigs went off feed, and the horses were stressed. The farm was in crisis.
Then, a voice of reason came forward to investigate the origin of Chicken Little’s claim. Chicken Little was directed back to the location of the “calamity.” Come to find out, the sky was not falling. In reality, an apple had simply fallen from a tree.
A few summer’s ago I had a most interesting encounter with a “hot” bacteria. It began as a pimple on the inside of my left arm about an inch below the elbow joint. The old folks would have called it a “risin’ ” or a “boil.” It seemed harmless enough. I gave it a day or two to come to a “head,” thinking I would eventually prick it with a sterile needle, remove the “core” and be done with it. The bacteria had other plans.
A couple of days after it first appeared I found myself traveling to Boston with a group of healthcare executives. By then, the infection site had become red and angry. Fortunately, my family physician (We’ll call him Doctor #1.) was among those with whom I was traveling. The first night I was in Boston the pain became so severe I was awakened several times during the night to try and relieve the swelling. The next morning, I asked Doctor #1 to take a look at the infection site as my concern was growing. He prescribed an antibiotic (A CVS Pharmacy was just across the street from our hotel.) and advised the site might need to be lanced when I returned home.
When I returned home, I immediately checked into the ER at our local hospital. (Doctor #1 was still out of town.) Doctor #2 sized up the situation and decided the infection site should be lanced. He applied a local antithetic, lanced the site and gave me a shot of Rocephin in my buttock which, incidentally, burned like the dickens.
The Rocephin provided two days of relief, but by the third day I knew I was in trouble as a bright red streak appeared which ran from the infection site up the inside of my arm to my shoulder. Just underneath the skin, it felt like a cord the size of a kindergartener’s pencil and was as hot as a branding iron. I sought the council of Doctor #1 again.
Realizing a long, Fourth of July weekend was coming up, and aware my situation was going to be in need of constant monitoring, he directed me to the ER of hospital #2. It was there I was introduced to Doctor #3, who promptly applied a local anesthetic, administered several injections in and around the infection site and lanced more deeply. (I later found out that Doctor #2 in hospital #1, who was not a surgeon, when making his initial incision encountered the main artery in my arm and was afraid to go deeper.)
Now that I had a considerable hole in my arm, Doctor #3, unsure of the bacteria with which he was dealing, opted to bring in Doctor #4, a bacteriologist. Between the two of them it was decided to pack the wound site and partially close it with a few stitches.
I learned immediately when tissue is deadened and the feeling returns, when you attempt to re-deaden, the patient can really feel the needle. Each time Doctor #3 administered the shots (There were eight of them.) my backside came up off the gurney. I was sweatin’ like a pig.
When Doctor #3 admitted me to the hospital I realized I wasn’t being let in on all that was going on. I found out later they weren’t sure how to deal with the bacteria. I also found out they bypassed any frontline antibiotics and went straight to the biggest “gun” in their arsenal of antibiotics.
On the next day, I was introduced to Doctor #5, the hospitalist, who seemed to take a special interest in my case. I took note of the fact that my bloodwork was being monitored by the hour to ensure the level of antibiotic I was being given was working for me and not against me.
The second day of my hospitalization found Doctor #5 suggesting that a surgeon take a look at the wound site. On Sunday of a Fourth of July weekend Doctor #6 appeared in my room. He wore dress slacks, a tailored, blue plaid sports jacket and spit-shined shoes. He removed my bandages and took a look.
He pressed his lips together and wiggled his mouth from side to side as he sized up the situation.
“Why did they put those stitches in?’ he asked.
“I have no idea,” I replied.
“If it were me, I would take them out,” he said.
“It’s YOU, Doc!” I said.
He took the stitches out.
“I’m going to prescribe an antibiotic ointment for you,” he said. “Keep the site dry and apply the ointment twice a day for the next week or two. I believe it will heal completely and leave very little scar.”
He was correct.
I write all that to write this. There are a host “bugs” out there. Bacteria, viruses, and the like. Unfortunately, the use of all these bacterial sanitizers and bacterial wipes have caused many to mutate and get meaner.
Over the years we have encountered the bird flu, avian flu, Ebola, SARS, swine flu, the zika virus, and now, COVID-19. Fact is, the coronaviruses has been around for years.
The sky is NOT falling.
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is a writer, humorist and motivational speaker.
