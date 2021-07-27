While many athletes long for the gold, all real athletes know the true prize is the spirit of the competition. For about 40 participants on Saturday, the bocce ball courts at the Don Fox Community Park Annex in Lebanon offered that chance to compete for the first time since before the pandemic.
Amy Parker is the vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for Special Olympics Tennessee. She said that bocce is one of the more popular sports among the athletes, especially in the unified partner format, like the one held in Lebanon. Unified sports pair those with and without disabilities on the same team and playing field.
This format gives people like the brother-sister combo of Dylan and Kayla Lannom of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet a chance to compete alongside one another, so that it’s not just athletes but their supporters.
The competition does follow conventional models too for official scoring purposes. There are traditional singles and doubles competitions.
“We give out first, second and third places,” said Parker.
Vice President of Sports for Special Olympics Tennessee Sean Stake said, “We’ve been down for over a year because of COVID. We have done a big bocce competition at Lipscomb in May but when that was canceled, we wanted to give an opportunity at a smaller regional venue.”
Furthering that point, Parker and Stake both said the courts in Lebanon were great because of their accessibility, the open air set up and the city’s commitment to helping out with the games. They also thanked the Lebanon Parks and Recreation Director William Porter for helping make it a possibility.
That regional accessibility was highlighted by the attendees, some of whom had traveled a few counties to get there but were happy to have one close enough that driving was an option.
Aimee Callaro, made the trek from Lewisburg. Her daughter, Emily, was “excited to be back after a year off.” Her mother said it meant so much to her, and that missing out was extremely difficult.
As much as she likes bocce, Emily said that she really enjoys all the Special Olympic sports that she is able to compete in. “I like all of them,” she said.
This isn’t the only Special Olympic event that will take place in Lebanon. There will be a regional swim meet at the Jimmy Floyd Life Center in January.
These regional competitions pave the way for the state level and ultimately the national stage for the games that will be held next year in Orlando, Fla. at Disney World.
Parker said that the flag football team set to represent Tennessee at the national competition is actually from Wilson County. The team is called the Wilson County Flow.
“I can’t wait to see them go to the Olympics,” she added.
Parker started as a volunteer at the state level summer games and loved the spirit of inclusion. She went on to join the board of directors for a couple years, but has been in her current role for nearly five. “You might say I drank the Kool-Aid,” she said of her devotion to the spirit of the Special Olympics.
She explained that with traditional sports, athletes can begin competing in Special Olympic trials at age 8 and then don’t age out. “We actually have an athlete from the Chattanooga area who is in his 70’s,” she said.
However, the organization also offers a program called Young Athletes™. They take athletes from birth to 7 years old and teach them the fundamentals. Parker said, “A lot of it is just basics like how to kick a ball, how to take turns, so they can easily transition to our traditional training programs.”
The parties that make it possibleStake said that without the volunteers, pulling off events like the bocce ball competition Saturday would be nearly impossible. He estimated that about 20-25 volunteers were in attendance at the courts.
He also thanked several sponsoring entities, like Pinnacle Bank, Jackson Financial, United Health Care and LifePoint Health, Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. in addition to some members of the Mt. Juliet High School soccer team.
On site Saturday, anyone who had not already received a COVID vaccination could also sign up to receive the first dose. Stake and Parker both said that given some of the athletes’ medical conditions, they had already received their vaccines, but they had the tent out all the same in case anyone attending or volunteering had not.
Making sure everyone is vaccinated is a priority, because they don’t want anyone’s trip to the next levels of competition to be compromised by a positive diagnosis.
