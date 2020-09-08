For most students, back to school also means back to practice. According to the Center for Disease Control, there are a number of actions youth sports organizations, as well as parents/guardians, can take to help lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure and reduce the spread during competition and practice.
The risk of COVID-19 spread can be different, depending on the type of activity. The risk of COVID-19 spread increases in youth sports settings as follows:
• Lowest Risk. Performing skill-building drills or conditioning at home, alone or with immediate family members.
• Increasing Risk. Team-based practice.
• More Risk. Competition within the team.
• Even More Risk. Full competition between teams from the same local
• geographic area.
• Highest Risk. Full competition between teams from different geographic areas.
It is imperative that both the youth sports organizations, as well as the child’s parents/guardians, promote behaviors that reduce the spread of COVID-19. Wilson County’s Mask Up Wilson campaign encourages all adults to wear face coverings when in contact with others. Behaviors adults can adopt to reduce the the spread of COVID-19 are:
• Staying Home When Appropriate. Any individual (including coaches, players, and family members) should stay home if they have tested positive for or are showing COVID-19 symptoms. Also, any individual who has recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19 should stay home and monitor their health.
• Hand Hygiene and Respiratory Etiquette. Teach and reinforce hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol can be used. Do not allow spitting. Encourage everyone to cover their coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of their elbow.
• Masks. Teach and reinforce the use of masks. Masks are not intended to protect the wearer, but rather to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 from the person wearing the mask (who may not have any symptoms of disease). Masks may be challenging for players to wear while playing sports. Masks should be worn by coaches, youth sports staff, officials, parents, and spectators as much as possible, especially when physical distancing is difficult.
For more information on Youth Sports Safety during COVID-19, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/youth-sports.html or contact your child’s youth sporting organization leaders.
Your local Extension program focuses on providing educational programming and outreach in agriculture, family and consumer sciences, and 4-H youth development. We are thankful to serve you and encourage you to reach out to us for more information about our programming.
For more information on this or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 ext. 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.