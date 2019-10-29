As we venture from the beginning of fall to the end of fall, it's time to start trying to extend that harvest on some of these cool season vegetables. The main goal of season extension is trying to keep the frost off of some of the cool season vegetables that don't handle heavy freezes very well. Some things such as kale and collards can be harvested without any cover throughout the milder part of winter. There are a few things can be grown throughout most of the winter as long as frost is kept off of it such as lettuce, beets, and chard.
The first way to help extend the season is by using a floating row cover. These are nonwoven plastic or fabric sheets that can be applied directly over crops. They resemble a large blanket that is laid over the bed or the crop. Since they are lightweight they do not need any support, but you will need to anchor them before any winds carry your floating row cover to your neighbor's yard. I like these covers because they also trap sunlight and keep the soil warm, thus helping the root crops more.
The second way to help extend the season is a low tunnel, which is more permanent. Low tunnels are not laid directly upon the crop; they are supported by either wire or some type of plastic structure. They have the appearance of a miniature greenhouse. Typically, these tunnels are made of polyethylene plastic or a woven fabric and they are placed permanently on the structure and not laid directly on the crop.
Another way that people extend their growing season is by recycling some old products they already had. You can make a square out of straw bales and use old windows on the top. You can also build a raised bed and place a window on hinges on top so that it's easy to open when the days get hot during the winter. Since the temperature can be so unpredictable these are a few easy ways to help shield some of the cool season crops from damage during the beginning of winter.
As always, if you have any questions regarding your garden or any other horticultural matter in your garden or lawn, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
