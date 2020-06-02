As we move into June, now is the time to think about planning your succession plantings of your favorite crops. Succession plantings are used to help lengthen the harvest of crops that generally will put on one main harvest.
For example, corn that is planted at the same time will all be ready for harvest at the same time. If you are processing it for consumption later on, then this is a good idea. For warm season vegetables, you can plant some of them up until the first week of July for a continual harvest.
Bush beans are generally determinate, meaning they will put on one large harvest. They will sporadically put on blooms off and on until frost though. If you are wanting to extend the harvest of bush beans in your garden, it’s a good idea to plant them about 30 days after you planted the first group.
Most bush beans will be harvested at around 55-60 days from planting the seed. I prefer bush beans because there is no need to provide support for them, they only get around 2 feet tall. If you are looking to try some different cultivars of bush beans, try out Roma II, Mascotte, Crockett, or Provider.
Corn is another vegetable that will only put on one harvest. They can be planted up until the first week of July, providing that you can find the seed. Most sweet corns will take anywhere from 75-90 for a harvest from seed. It’s ideal to plant them about 25-30 days apart to help extend the corn season. Keep in mind, corn needs to be planted in “blocks” as opposed to one straight row. Corn is wind pollinated and corn that is planted in “blocks” will have better pollination of the entire ear of corn. This is a good year to try different cultivars and here’s a few you should try in Tennessee — American Dream, Butter and Sugar, and Celestial.
One other crop that can be sequentially planted is the summer squash. This plant has quite a few issues due to bug suppression and sometimes it’s best to plant it in various parts of the garden at various times to help extend the season. Squash bugs and vine borers are the main culprits and sometimes they are so difficult to treat that I generally just replant squash to keep the harvest going.
Most summer squash can put on fruit around 45 days from planting and you can plant these up until the first week of August. Some of my favorite cultivars of summer squash are Tempest, Zephyr, and Eight Ball. As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
