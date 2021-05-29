School may be out, but there’s still a way to spend time with peers in a constructive manner this summer thanks to a program by the Wilson County Civic League. In what will be two one-week arts, drama, dance and music camps, current third-graders to eighth-graders can hone their skills across those mediums in a fun and safe way.
Dr. Gerald Patton, Director of the Summer Arts Academy helped make this event a reality this year, just like he has in years past. This will be the fifteen installment of the program.
According to the WCCL website, “the program is geared toward reaching the inner-city students of the Lebanon community.”
The program offers four classes including graphic art, drama, music and dance, and welcomes participants of all skill levels, with no prerequisites for group placement.
Patton said he thought long and hard about the theme for the academy sessions, and could come up with nothing more appropriate than, “Telling Our Stories.”
“I picked this theme because as a community we have gone through a huge pandemic, things are still not totally back to normal, but we want to use the arts to let students learn from their experiences of being quarantined.”
After such a tumultuous year, Patton believes giving these kids this outlet to creatively express what the pandemic turmoils have meant to them will be largely impactful and therapeutic.
Patton said that sure we were all locked inside for a while, “but everyone’s experience was a little different.”
Patton believes when the students see that everyone’s life was drastically shaken up, it will make them realize that the abnormal disruptions in their routines were not isolation that no one was left untouched by the phenomenon.
He sees this academy as the perfect chance for the students, who are children at a pivotal age in development, to be able to tell their story.
“Talking about what has just happened to our world, these students will have an outlet to be able to process what’s happened and learn from it.”
One of the academy’s former students, Ja’Williameze Jennings, 21, said that his time in the program combined things he loved with things he soon realized he was interested in.
“In drama, I loved cutting it up, then I realized I like to make people laugh. So I got to express myself in an atmosphere I like to do.”
Jennings said the activities give you a chance to express yourself in a way you might not have otherwise and that it helps you learn valuable life skills.
He’s putting those skills to the test. It’s his last semester at John Gupton Mortuary College in Nasvhille and he is working at Neuble Monument Funeral Home. He said his days at the Academy helped him learn how to interact with others and to really engage, a vital element to his new profession. Along with fostering creativity, “developing socialization” is one of the main goals of the organization.
One of the Academy’s teacher’s, Johnie Payton, said, “The arts are a wonderful thing to get kids into. Singing and dancing and telling stories, and that’s what we do up there.”
“And the kids love it,” she added.
Payton taught school in the arts for over 40 years. She started playing the piano at four years old and majored in music at Middle Tennessee State University.
Another fun fact about Payton is that she taught Patton in elementary school at Highland Heights. “He was one of my students and I taught him piano,” she reminisced on Friday.
“Now he has his doctorate. I’m so proud of that.”
Like several other programs, the Summer Arts Academy was forced to take a year off due to COVID. Everyone sounded excited to be coming back when the program re-opens next week.
Patton said the Academy normally does a closing program at the end of the camp, but to be extra cautious, it would be a video closing program. Also, during the Academy’s hours of operation, safety protocols will be observed, such as hand sanitizing, and masks when indoors. Class sizes will be small to help ensure social distancing.
The program begins on June 1 and runs through the following Friday. It will take place at the Market Street Community Center at 321 E. Market St., Lebanon. 9 am — noon. The program is free of charge for those who want to attend.
For more information, call 615-449-0719 or visit the Wilson County Civic League website.
