As the weather gets warmer and the sun shines longer, many of us are spending more time outdoors. While that bright sunshine has a positive impact on your mood, it has a negative impact on your skin. The sun’s rays can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes. It’s important to protect yourself and your family from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.
Nearly 5 million people in the United States are treated for skin cancer each year. Skin cancer can be serious, expensive, and sometimes even deadly. Fortunately, most skin cancers can be prevented. Damage from exposure to UV rays builds up over time, so sun safety should start at an early age. There is no such thing as a safe or healthy tan. Follow these recommendations to safely enjoy your time outside.
Apply a thick layer of broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher; broad spectrum sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Sunscreen should be applied at least 15 minutes before going outside, even on cloudy or overcast days. Use sunscreen on all exposed parts of skin and don’t forget those hard-to-reach areas. Reapply at least every 2 hours and after swimming, sweating, or toweling off. Sunscreen expires; check the expiration date. If it doesn’t have an expiration date, it has a shelf life of no more than three years, but the shelf life is shorter if it has been exposed to high temperatures. Sunscreen with an SPF of 15 will block about 93% of the UVB rays and an SPF of 30 will block about 97%. Since no sunscreen will completely protect you, it’s important to reapply properly and use other protective measures as well.
Seek shade, especially during midday hours. The sun’s rays in the summertime are the most dangerous from 10 am to 4 pm. Umbrellas, trees, and other shelters can provide relief from the sun. Remember to be aware of surfaces that reflect the sun’s rays, like sand, water, and concrete (and even snow in the winter).
Hats, sunglasses, and clothing all help to provide protection. Wear hats with a wide brim to protect your face, ears, and the back of your neck. Straw hats, which typically have holes that let the sunlight in, offer less protection and canvas hats or woven hats offer more protection. A baseball cap is also a good choice, but don’t forget the sunscreen on your ears and the back of your neck.
Sunglasses protect your eyes from UV rays and reduce the risk of cataracts and other eye problems. Sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays offer the best protection. Most sunglasses sold in the United States meet this standard, regardless of price.
When possible, select clothing that helps to provide protection. Clothing made from tightly woven fabric offer the best protection. A wet t-shirt offers much less UV protection than a dry one, and darker colors may offer more than lighter colors.
Children need special attention because they tend to spend more time outdoors, can burn more easily, and are not aware of the dangers. Parents can help protect their children from excess sun exposure and develop good habits by setting good examples and following the sun safety recommendations.
Remember, all it takes is 15 minutes in the sun to damage your skin. Enjoy your time in the sunshine but do it safely to protect your skin and reduce your risk of skin cancer.
For more information, contact Shelly Barnes, Wilson County extension agent for family and consumer sciences, at 615-444-9584 or sbarnes@utk.edu.
