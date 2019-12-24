I'm sure, if you're like me, you've started to accumulate all of those holiday plants that fill our houses up each year. This includes poinsettias, amaryllis, and Christmas/Thanksgiving cactus. The easiest one to care for are the holiday cacti. These cacti are native to Brazil and come in variety of colors including yellow, red, pink, and even white.
How many of you realized that Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti are actually two different plants? The easiest way to distinguish between these two are to look at the stem segments. Thanksgiving cactus will have teeth on the edges of the stems, while Christmas cactus will be round and absent of teeth. Most of what we have blooming in our homes right now are actually Thanksgiving cactus because they have teeth on the edges of the stems.
These cacti are considered short day plants and will bloom when the day length of light gets shorter. They need 12 hours of darkness per day in order to set flower buds. This usually will happen naturally based upon the light it receives while in a window in the home. If they're not setting buds, then the lights at night can be the problem and will prevent bud formation.
The care for these are very minimal and they grow easiest in a window in our homes. The only issue we have is too much water, which is the demise of many houseplants. These cacti prefer to be on the dry side. It's hard to give an exact amount of water and duration of watering to an individual. This all depends on the temperature in the house, the amount of light it receives, and even if they're near a drafty vent. It's easiest to feel the soil to see if they're needing water or not. Be sure to also have drainage holes in the bottom of the container, so that excess water can drain. Do not fertilize while they're in full flower because sometimes this will cause flower drop. Only fertilize during the spring and summer when they're gaining energy for next years' blooms.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.