Childhood is a great time to learn how to build wealth. Starting this learning process early will help create positive money habits. Education and learning is key to mapping out a financially secure future for children.
Whether a child is 2 or 22, we can help them learn about money. See these tips below for different age groups.
• Preschoolers can learn to count by using coins. Matching games can also be fun. Focusing on the size of coins will help them learn the value later.
• Elementary-age children can start to learn about banking, credit, and planning ahead.
• Older children may be interested in learning about income and career options.
• Young-adults may need or want to know about auto loans or retirement accounts.
All children should have an opportunity to learn about savings. This can take on many forms such as at home banks or brick and mortar banks. Teaching children how to “Spend, Share, and Share” is an easy way to teach basic money management. Spend a little. Share some.
And save a lot. Sharing can be gifts or donations to charity. Guide your child to plan ahead for spending and to set goals for saving.
Teach your children about money management and put them on the path to success.
For more information on this or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 ext 105.
