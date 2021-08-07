Like all things, I think there is a fine line between good and evil. And I’m here to say, that sadly, society may have just crossed it. We recently had a steam shower installed. When it came time to pick the bells and whistles, the only one I wanted was a physical on/off switch.
I don’t want a remote. I don’t want special lights. I don’t want 12 settings. I don’t want an app for my phone that controls the shower from my driveway. What I want, more than anything is to just turn it on … without having a complete meltdown.
Same goes for my television, my alarm, my bedside lamp and the list goes on and on. For the love of all things old and easy, I just want to be able to turn things on!
During a recent conversation with our girls, their father made them promise that at least one of them would marry someone technologically savvy. We don’t care for professors, doctors or CEOs — all we want is for one of them to marry someone who can fix our WiFi when it’s down!
They said technology would make life simpler — they being the 22-year-olds now controlling every aspect of my low-tech 50-year-old life!
Last year my kids bought me an Alexa for my birthday. I used her all Christmas to play Christmas carols. Basically, Alexa is a high-priced radio, with a snarky, know-it-all attitude.
They keep telling me, “You know Mom, Alexa, can do more than play music?”
So I hear, but the problem is, I’d have to download the app, connect her to my WiFi, and then spend hours reading online blogs just so I can figure out how to have her tell me the weather forecast for China. It took me almost an hour to get her to recognize the words “Alexa On”, so the fact that she can play “Jingle Bells” on command is all I need her to do.
That and lose her judgmental tone.
And it’s not just the Alexas of the world.
My car now has a keyless start button. Problem is when I get home it takes me a half hour to get into the house because I have to search for my keys between my purse, my jacket or somewhere laying on the floorboard of my car. When my car needed a key to start, then the keys were in my hands when I got to the door. Problem solved.
Every other call I get, is from someone who wants to FaceTime me. Really? You need to look at me in order to talk to me?
If I’m home, I guarantee you, I’ve got a face mask on and an old high school sweatshirt. And considering I graduated from high school more than 30 years ago, neither is a pretty sight.
So let’s chat the old-fashioned way please, by text.
And what happened to regular coffee pots?! Ever try make coffee in a Keurig when you run out of K-cups. You might as well swallow coffee grounds whole. And don’t even get me started about the Instant Pot.
Anytime you can cook an entire frozen roast in less than 20 minutes, then don’t come crying to me when your house explodes.
All that to say, that for 2021, I’m officially giving up on technology.
Instead I vow to go old-school. You know — microwaves, cable television and reading good old-fashioned books … using my phone’s flashlight and my magnifying app, of course!
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.