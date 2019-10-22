The Tennessee Forage and Grassland Council will hold its annual meeting on Nov. 8, at the UT-TSU Rutherford County Extension Office in Murfreesboro.
"Several emerging issues will highlight this year's program," says Gary Bates, director of the University of Tennessee Beef and Forage Center. "The lineup of speakers is outstanding and should provide for a very interesting day."
Neil Rhodes, professor in the UT Department of Plant Sciences, will be discussing new pasture herbicide technology on the horizon. Lee Gilmore, hay producer from Giles County, will present his techniques for quality hay production. Gilmore was the awarded the top prize in last year's Southeastern Hay Contest. Renata Nave Oaks, assistant professor and forage researcher also with the UT Department of Plant Sciences, will be discussing her research on spring seeding cool-season annuals as an emergency hay crop.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting begins at 9 a.m. A $30 registration fee covers the cost of annual membership in the Tennessee Forage and Grassland Council as well as lunch. The meeting will conclude by 3 p.m.
"This meeting is a great opportunity for any farmer who's looking to produce forage and grasses as profitably as possible," says Bates. "This is where Tennessee's top producers will be, and if they can't help you, they'll know the other good producers in your area."
For more information about the Tennessee Forage and Grassland Council, contact your county's UT Extension office or Bates at 865-974-7208 or by email at gbates@utk.edu.
UT Plateau AgResearch Center to Host Online Auction for Fall Cattle Sale
The fall cattle sale is a staple event at the University of Tennessee Plateau AgResearch and Education Center, and this year the sale is getting an exciting update. With the help of Tays Realty and Auction, LLC, the auction and all bidding will be completed online.
"Utilizing this technology will allow buyers the convenience of bidding on cattle without needing to physically attend on the day of the sale," says Walt Hitch, director of the center. "Anyone who has bought from us in the past will recognize the auction setup as it is very similar. We will be providing assistance to any bidders who need help during the registration process."
More than 70 bred heifers and more than 25 bred and open cows will be offered in the sale, making this year's sale the largest to date. All heifers are Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Project qualified and all heifers and cows are registered Angus and part of the UT herd.
An open house and preview will be held on Friday, November 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST at the UT Plateau AgResearch and Education Center in Crossville. At the preview, representatives will be available to show the cattle, assist in bidder registrations and give instructions for bidding. Lunch will be provided for all preview attendees. Cattle may also be previewed on Tuesday, November 19, prior to 10 a.m.
The online auction can be found at taysauctions.com. Bidding will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, and closing will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19.
For auction details and instructions, visit taysauctions.com. For assistance with registration and bidding, contact Nate Houser at nate@taysauctions.com or call 423-605-7511. For information about the animals to be sold, contact Walt Hitch at jhitch@utk.edu or call 931-484-0034.
For more information on these and other programs, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.