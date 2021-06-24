Just getting in on the food preservation craze, or been canning as long as you can remember? Either way, it’s important to keep your pressure canner tuned up right. The University of Tennessee Extension offers pressure canner gauge testing so you can check to see if your pressure canner gauge is displaying an accurate pressure reading.
Without an accurate pressure gauge, you can place those that eat your home canned food at risk for dangerous foodborne illnesses, such as botulism.
Have yours tested for free at Nona Lisa Pizzeria in Watertown today from 3-7 p.m.
Shelly Barnes, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, will be on hand to talk all about food preservation including canning, freezing, or drying and answer your burning questions. Stop by to enter to win the most comprehensive food preservation manual available, “So Easy to Preserve.”
Some gauges can be removed easily, but others can feel like they are cemented to the lid. If you can’t or don’t want to remove it, bring the whole lid, and the testing can be done while the gauge is attached to the lid.
If your gauge is off by more than 2 pounds of pressure (psi), your gauge is not accurate and the food you are processing may not be cooked thoroughly or processed accurately. The next step would be to send the gauge in to the manufacturer who can replace it.
While testing your gauge, Barnes can also inspect the lid for proper seals and vents. Weighted gauges use a weight that causes the loud “jiggle” sound that most people commonly associate with home canned foods. The weighted gauges do not need to be calibrated but should be evaluated for cracked gaskets and clogged steam vents.
It is best to do this test annually, at the beginning of the summer, before you need to use the canner. Don’t wait until the last minute for a test, as you need to allow for time for sending in the gauge if necessary. Testing is free.
If you cannot make this event, schedule Barnes to come to you to test your canner gauge free of charge. UT Extension has resources on food preservation, including pressure canning, and recommends following tested recipes and safe food handling when preserving food. Contact Barnes for all your food preservation questions or concerns.
For more information, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 ext 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.