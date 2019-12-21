"Do NOT be a baby!"
Those were the words I read ... via text, shortly after parking my car at the Lebanon Police Department and then grabbing my phone.
Twenty minutes before receiving this text, I'd met my husband in our driveway as he was pulling in and I was pulling out. We had both forgotten I was supposed to go on a police ride-along as part of my Leadership Wilson program.
Unlike most people who have the opportunity to take part in this special program, I was not happy about it. I complained to him about all the reasons I should not have to do this.
"They better not drive fast!" were my parting words to him as I drove furiously out of the driveway.
Any one who knows me knows -- I am not police ride-along material. I don't like being in any car where I'm not the driver; I don't like when other people drive fast; and most importantly, I don't like danger.
Something my husband knows very well ... thus his text that I NOT be a baby!
After meeting in front of the police station, we were all brought into a back room.
One by one, the officers came in the room taking candidate after candidate with them into their squad cars. I was the last one left -- pretty much because they didn't pick me and I didn't pick them. Quite content to sit in the room, playing with my phone, until finally -- my officer got there.
Officer Brent got the pleasure or punishment (they say there is a fine line) of having me be his ride-along partner for the evening. The rookie on the force, I figured, this would be a baptism by fire for him. Twenty years from now, he could tell the story of the infamous night he took a middle-aged woman on a police ride and she cried openly, begging him to pull over when he turned on the blue lights.
But at first I played it cool ... no reason to give him that little prize right off the bat.
If you've never been in a police car, then let me enlighten you.
First off, the front seat space is tight because of all the gadgets and weaponry involved in keeping us safe. It's like being in a cockpit with computer screens and dispatch talking in code to you.
Second, the space behind the glass could definitely use a Clorox wipe or two. Along with my fear of danger, I also have a fear of germs -- coupled with my fear of jail -- just looking at that back seat, made me itch all over.
I think I actually started sweating.
It was going to be a long night ... mostly for Officer Brent who would have to put up with me.
As the night progressed, we ran tags, patrolled neighborhoods, gave out tickets and went on two high speed calls to the scene of the crime.
It was like "Miami Vice," he was Sonny Crockett and I was Rico Tubbs. The only thing missing was our own soundtrack as we drove the streets of Lebanon protecting the citizens.
And while there were at least two moments of slight panic as we drove way over the speed limit and ran red lights to get to the scene of the crime, I'm pretty sure I didn't act like a baby.
Well, at least I didn't cry where he could see me and I'm pretty sure the screaming to PLEASE STOP THIS CAR!!! was mostly in my head.
Mostly ...
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.