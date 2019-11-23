It started long ago in 1949. That was the year Poppa died. I was graduating high school and my plans for college died, too. My life was to turn in a different direction.
I had met this young man, dark, handsome with green eyes and I was in love. I was 16 and he was 20. It seemed to everyone else he was an older man, but to me he was perfect. I had always been surrounded by people older than me and maturity came early in my life. I was the last of eight children and quite a surprise to my parents.
Joe Alessi, fondly known as Chubby (not a speck of fat on his body) took an interest in me but avoided asking me out. His friends would have thought he was "snatching the cradle" as the expression goes.
Our favorite hangout place was a neighborhood candy store, owned the parents of my my best friend Lilly. Here was where teenagers gathered for ice cream sodas and listened to the juke box.
The young men in their 20s and college aged gathered here to talk about the happenings in the world, discussed politics and interesting experiences they had encountered. It was for me a great learning process and since I was mature, I was welcomed in the group.
Lilly was dating Chubby's brother Russell. One Sunday she asked me to accompany her to Russell's home. I was excited to go, perhaps to see Chubby in his home and get his attention. He always admired and let me know he loved the scent of the perfume I wore. This was my chance! I put a small amount of the perfume in a bottle and carried it with me to my destination. I presented it to him so he could enjoy the scent and maybe think of me.
Lilly and Russell were planning to go to a movie that afternoon. When we arrived at the house I was introduced to their mother. A short while after sitting and talking with Russell and Chubby, their mother took Chubby aside. She handed him a $5 bill and instructed him to ask me to go to the movies and said to him "Don't let this one get away."
That was the beginning of a love story for me and him that lasted until his death in 1974 and still remains in my heart today. He was thoughtful, caring, exciting and so different from the boys my age.
He walked along the funeral cortege from the church to our residence when Poppa died, not wanting to come to a visitation since he felt he had no proper suit to attend.
We saw each other two nights during the week and on the weekend. Each night he would come by my window and throw pepples. I would climb out of bed and meet him at the front door for a midnight kiss. We would adhere to the schedule in order for me to achieve a diploma and keep in good stead with my family.
He became enthused about getting a better job and was attentive to me. Each morning he would pick me up in his Model T Ford and drive me to school. We courted for three years and prepared for our life together. He signed up a three-month contract to sail with a fishing ship as a mechanic. This was going to be a great adventure and a sizable amount of money to set aside for our beginning a new life.
We said our goodbyes with kisses and tears. Separation for three months seem like it would be an eternity. The ship had engine problems, seasickness overcame the crew and he was back with no money and the supplies he had purchased for three months at sea. This was not the first of disappointments we would face in our life together. And so our journey began.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
