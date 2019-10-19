I have come to realize that Sunday sermons and Sunday school class really has an effect on my life and is inspirational to me. Recently a chapter we were studying regarding stress, there came upon me an epiphany. It is not that I am not aware of the stressful times and issues many of us face, but how each of us face it in a different manner.
It is so evident today more than ever before, our homes, our community our country and it seems the entire world is inundated with stressful situations. It comes in different varieties. There is disharmony in the home. The workplace for many remains a venue to struggle and achieve position or to attain wealth. The people who are in poverty and those in ill health share stress on a daily basis.
There are lonely people who suffer, and there are those alienated from the general population for whatever the reason may experience stress. Look around and you may or may not recognize the symptoms of stress.
The professionals tell us after much studying and evaluation the underlying causes of depression, anxiety and a varied degree of physical issues are directly related to stress. Many of the diseases that are so common such as high blood pressure, colitis, ulcers, bronchial asthma and even some forms of cancer may be stress related.
While the symptoms of stress are bad enough, the unmanaged stress many times will result to be a factor in suicides, homicides, child abuse, mental abuse and other manifestations of desperate actions.
According to author James W. Moore, stress is handled in three different ways stress ... escaping, enduring or elevating the stress.
First, escaping is evident when people try to avoid it at all costs. The direction can be pain pills, tranquilizers, alcohol and other ways to escape the pain of stress. This does not resolve the problem.
Secondly, many endure stress as martyrs. This group demonstrates no joy in life and can find no way out of stress thereby losing all the good things life can offer.
Lastly, the ability to elevate stress is the way that many through the years have achieved great things. It can be a motivator for creativity and renewal of self-recognition and self worth.
Moore says "Redeeming the stress, using the stres, letting the stress stir us to creative service for God -- that is a key to Christian living."
It is also a safe, more productive way to achieve a way of peace with yourself and the world around you.
I feel it is important to recognize our stressful situations and ask for help either spiritually or professionally, without self judgment and concern about how others view us. Reclaim your joy and peace now.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.