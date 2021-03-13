In my last column I wrote of how the burley tobacco industry faded into the past, at least for this part of the world. There are a few large contracts still out there, but no longer is tobacco grown as a cash crop on most farms in northern Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
I wrote of how we are now left with old, empty tobacco barns, stooping under the weight of father time; and thousands, maybe millions, of tobacco sticks whose usefulness is no more.
For those not from these parts, a tobacco stick is a three-dimensional piece of hardwood, approximately four feet long (give or take a few inches), approximately 1 to 1 ½ inches wide, and approximately ½ to 1 inch thick. These measurements can vary considerably depending on how the stick was fashioned. Sticks of the modern era were cut out at a saw mill and are relatively uniform in size and shape. On the other hand, sticks which were “split out” two and three, maybe four, generations ago vary in form and dimension, each being unique. These sticks, I like to say are the ones with “character” or “personality.”
Most of those unique tobacco sticks were split out of hardwood boards with the use of a froe and wooden mallet giving each one a distinct design. Most were produced before any of us could remember.
My late mother told of how she remembered — when she was 4-years-old — watching her grandfather and a few men from the community “cut out” shake shingles. She told of how the men rolled blocks of oak “down off the hill” and split out the shingles with a froe and wooden mallet.
Many tobacco sticks split out in that manner came complete with knots (which always made spiking interesting). Some sticks feature a groove of a smile in them where they were split out around a knot. All have tiny lines that run their length as they were cut with the grain of the wood. Some are thicker on one end than the other. Some have been sharpened to a point on the big end.
Of course, there are a few round tobacco sticks still around. Most represent the trunk of a sapling of the acceptable hardwood variety. Some of the old timers said sassafras made for a good tobacco stick. Speaking of sassafras, we had a tobacco peg fashioned from a sassafras root. It had a perfect pistol grip with a small knot at the top like a hammer on a revolver. Every year my father would cut into the base of that knot with his pocket knife and let us boys smell the sassafras. It made us smile then, and the thought of it makes me smile now.
I found those round tobacco sticks made the tobacco spike ring like a bell. And tobacco stalks, once spiked, had a tendency to “swing” more on a round stick. Speaking of round tobacco sticks, I came upon a few mop handles in my tobacco spiking days. How they made it to a tobacco patch I will never know.
All in all, a tobacco stick didn’t have a bad life. When I think of the longevity of a tobacco stick I am reminded of a Louis Armstrong song that goes “And that lucky old sun ain’t got nothin’ to do but roll around heaven all day.” Tobacco sticks just “laid around” from November till late July every year. By early November their job was done until the next summer. Of course, back in the days when tobacco was tied in hands a few of the best and straightest were used again until they let go of the “hands” at the tobacco warehouse.
Ah, but next summer they were awakened from their slumber when bundles of 25 and 50, held tightly together with grass string, were tossed onto hay wagons and fat beds making a crashing sound like no other in the world.
So, what to do with all those idle tobacco sticks?
Hang on! I will finish this tobacco stick marathon in next week’s column.
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.
