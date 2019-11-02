I'm usually not the first at anything.
Except for one thing -- my children's class sign up lists.
Yet it never fails, no matter how quickly I drop everything to hit REPLY, somehow I'm always relegated to .. .chicken tenders, meatballs, or sausage wheels.
Seriously? I literally received the email and within not even three seconds, replied.
And yet, the response I usually receive is, "Oh, I'm sorry napkins and cups are taken ... so are drinks, chips and cookies. But we've got taco casserole, chicken tenders or wings left, which of those can you bring?"
For years I thought it was me. I just wasn't quick enough.
But three kids later, I realize it's not me, it's them. And the truth is, I'm just not good enough.
There is an inner circle for moms. Sort of like the circles of hell. And considering I've never been in the "mom in crowd," no matter how quickly I hit REPLY ALL, I end up with meatballs -- which to those who've read Dante's Inferno know -- is the 9th circle of hell.
With child No. 1, I took the meatballs. And kept trying to get napkins, the next time the list came around.
With child No. 2, I took the meatballs, and by the time she graduated realized the fix was in.
With child No. 3, he takes chips no matter what I've been told to bring.
If you open my pantry on any given day, there, on the third shelf, are 10 bags of tortilla chips. No matter what event, no matter what list, that's our contribution ... whether or not I'm told to bring meatballs, sausage wheels or a chicken casserole.
The boy takes chips.
So as he leaves on Friday, I hand the boy his chips and write KANE on the bag with my black Sharpie.
"This makes them mad," he tells me. "This is why the homeroom moms never like you." he adds.
I think to myself, this could be a teaching moment.
I could teach him about how life isn't fair. And sometimes everyone in the world is out to keep you down -- especially the moms that come up with these lists. And unless you play Bunco with those who make the lists, no matter how hard you work in life or how quickly you hit REPLY ALL, you will never EVER get napkins or cups.
So, at some point, (usually with child Number 3) you rebel against the mom list dictatorship and decide to take a stand.
Which all comes down to today, when he walks in there and puts the bag of tortilla chips on the table right where the handwritten note says meatballs go here.
But I don't tell him any of this, because, after all, this is my battle, not his.
"Just take the chips," I tell him. "And if anybody says anything to you, just say your Dad forgot to make the meatballs."
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This one is Angel's.
