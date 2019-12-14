We started our family with the birth of my eldest daughter, Joan. This would be the first trial of our many to come. She was a premature baby born with multiple deformities. Expectation by others were low, but not by Joan. She overcame, survived and accomplished much in her life. The beginning was difficult but our faith carried through. Her first three months of her life were spent in New York Hospital for Special Surgery. We were allowed to visit only on Sundays.
Joe would sneak in on a weekday and peek in the window of her room just to see her. He worked in Manhattan and so he was able on his route to stop in. A special nurse recognized him and looked the other way so he might catch a glance. He went to St. Clare's church to light a candle and pray each day he was able to see her. After a year of casting of her torso and leg she began to walk at 18 months old. It was on the lawn of a monastery where she took her first steps. God has been with us all the way.
Our second child, Carol came to us almost two years later. I look back now and realized how much attention I had to pay the first born and might have had less time for the second, but she seemed happy and content. My one consolation is Joe did not have to bear the loss of Carol as I did years later.
Our small family lived in modest quarters most of the time the children were growing up. Eventually we moved from Brooklyn to Staten Island. Our third daughter, Barbara was born at Staten Island Hospital. The side window where I hung clothes was located in the hallway and from this window the hospital was visible. I mention this because when Joe was admitted for a torn ligament he could see from his room my clothes hanging. He would call me on the phone to tell me to take in the clothes because it was raining. Did he think I did not know it? But that was my Joe, a worrier, supporter and ever vigilant.
We were blessed with our family while we struggled to obtain what was necessary for their well being. They did not get designer jeans or the new toys that cost a great deal of money. They usually got knock-offs of the dolls that had special names. They appeciated them nonetheless. Joe worked one, two and sometimes three jobs to keep us going. We both studied for our real estate licences and worked for a broker. It was a joint effort with cooperation.
It was not always smooth but through it all we managed to raise our family and still love each other without question.
Our great adventure would take us to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1965 where the electronic boom was in force. Joe had two sisters living there and they enticed us to relocate. Our family in New York were devastated. They wanted us to succeed and it was with mixed feeling on both theirs and our side we decided to take the plunge. Take note here I was six months pregnant with our daughter, Cathy. We sold all our possessions except for some necessary household things and decided to go.
Our family gathered together to give us a going away party. Laughs and tears abounded. We left New York in October 1965, Joe and I, Joan, Carol and Barbara to start anew in a strange new world. Strange it was! This was the swinging '60s and that in part of the country the couples were swinging.
We family moved in with Joy, Joe's sister, and her family. Their household was like a comic strip. Joe's sister's husband was a hairdresser in the biggest hotel in Scottsdale. She had three children in her family. Organization was a foreign word to this family. They were always running somewhere. Joy rain around in a terry cloth cover up into town shopping for beer and other fun food. The boy had snakes in their room. Their daugher was always lamenting about something. It was quite a revelation how other families conduct their lives.
Joe was able to get a job with Goodyear Aerospace working the night shift. Soon after we were able to rent an apartment along side of Camelback Mounain. The house was unfurnished, the view was breathtaking and Christmas was here. Here we were starting our new life again.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
