Through the years I have witnessed the effects of giving from a group who aided others, unselfishly, happily and on a volunteer basis. They sometimes make a dramatic difference and sometimes in the smallest of ways they make an impact.
A little boy looks up at her, his dark face expressing a blank look. The book he holds in his hands has pictures, but the words on the page seem to escape him. His is in the third grade and still he cannot read. The woman may spend hours going over the same page with him. Then suddenly one day, his eyes will widen and light up and he will finally get it. He will begin to read. She is a senior who volunteers to help with children with the reading skills they need to improve. It will take patience and constant reinforcement but each will experience a sense of satisfaction. When a person is free to make a commitment to help and devote time it usually is a successful endeavor. She will come away with the feeling she had made a difference in a child’s life.
It is early morning and a couple can be seen entering the hospital. They are seniors and they come on designated days. She is wearing a pink jacket, the identification of a hospital volunteer. He wears a badge on his shirt identifying him as a volunteer. Both will spend their day in the service of helping others. She will visit patients. She may read to one and give out magazines or newspapers or even help feed them.
He will spend his day transporting patients. Some may have to go to the X-ray department, or escort them to treatments. He may help patients in any way he is assigned. His favorite part is when he is called to escort a new mother with her precious baby in her arms to the car to take them home. They all have smiles on their faces.
This couple has shared this special gift of giving for many years. It has brought them closer together in their senior years of retirement. This has given them purpose and fulfillment. They will meet up at the end of the day and share their experiences. They may be tired but they probably feel a sense of accomplishment.
I know that the time I have given to serving others has been rewarding. It has made me feel productive and useful. It has enabled me to avoid boredom and gives meaning to everyday living. It is an opportunity to grow and reach out to others. Helping others seem to give us less time to be self absorbed in our own trials and tribulations.
Many of us in our golden years have talents we can still utilize. We now have the time to give to our community. Many have families that are distant and no longer need our constant attention. We have time to develop our own interest and to give back in some some measure what we have received in the past.
I write this in celebration of those unselfish gray-haired citizens, who volunteer in big and small ways that make like a little easier for others. Remember the old axiom ... “it is better to give than to receive.”
Today I am one of those on the receiving end. Thank you volunteers.
