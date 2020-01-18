Submitted to the Democrat
On Jan 8, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage commemorated the 205th anniversary of the Battle of New Orleans, the last major battle of the War of 1812 and the stunning victory of the American forces, led by Major General Andrew Jackson.
Admission was free to all ages and included many activities throughout the day including re-enactments educational seminars.
A wreath laying ceremony took place and featured keynote speaker Jason Wiese, chief curator of the Historic New Orleans Collection, and Josephine Hill, Tennessee president of the United States Daughters of 1812.
CedarStone Bank President & CEO Bob McDonald, who serves as regent of Andrew Jackson Foundation and was master of ceremonies for the event, commented how General Jackson met with many city leaders of New Orleans during the battle preparations, assuring them that their city would be protected and saved.
“The Battle of New Orleans was one of the greatest days in our nation’s history,” said McDonald, of Lebanon. “Our country was very young and still very much considered to be an experiment in democracy. General Jackson and his troops fended off the British and the world’s premier military with a resounding defeat.”
