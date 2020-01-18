"Hope springs eternal in the human breast;
Man never is, but always to be blest.
The soul, uneasy, and confined from home,
Rests and expatiates in a life to come." (Alexander Pope)
There have been times of my life and I am certain in everyone's life when all seemed dark and unattainable. Many of us have lived with and during times like this. I remember as a child during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam when parents were fearful for the safety of their children serving our country. They lived with hope and prayed their loved ones would come home safely.
When natural disasters occur, we hope for minimal damage and a quick recovery to normalcy. People may lose their homes and precious belongings and still are hopeful for their survival.
There have been times when a loved one or friend was declared terminally ill and every medical treatment was given and still there remained a spirit of hope. This is a gift to the human spirit and has manifested throughout the ages.
If we look back in history, we can recall the strength of the prisoners in concentration camps throughout Europe where people survived purely on hope. In the darkest days, it has been validated that hope was the one thing that people held on to when there was no food, clean water and cruelty abounded in the dehumanization of the poor souls imprisoned and tortured. Survivors have comfirmed this to be true.
Stories have been told of the slaves who survived on the long and arduous journey across the seas, on the ships that came to America held hope in their hearts. There was little else to hang on to.
It is this element in human nature that has brought us through difficult times where hope is the only thing left to cling to. The loss of this precious gift brings such devastation to the human spirit that the alternative is despair. The human race is endowed with a strong sense of hope. It is nurtured by our faith, environment and emotional stability.
It is not unusual when struggling through a particular time of stress and hard times, there sometimes is an occurence of value to be gained. It is not always recognized at that present time. Lessons are learned, values are reinforced and with the ever-generous grace of God we survive.
Hope is not enough sometimes. It is necessary to work through problems with honest evaluation and thoughtful plans for progress. No one in life escapes a valley, but without hope, without inertia nothing can be accomplished.
I hope in today's world of stress and anxiety there is a return to the hope in the hearts of people to reach the top of the mountain we all want to achieve.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
