I just dropped you off at school. The ride was mostly silent. We're doing that thing again. That familiar mother-son dance. You know the dance. The one where we don't understand each other. The one where I try to solve the mystery that is the mood of my almost 16-year-old little boy. The one where sighs and rolling eyes are the currency given in exchange for each question or comment from mom or dad. (Note to self: Stop referring to Jackson as "little boy.")
This silence is rare. You in a bad mood is rare. The more I prod and try to start a conversation, the shorter and curter the responses. When the silence gets to be too much, my mind starts racing and, on the inside, I'm screaming "Shut up, Becky. He's not listening. He's fine. Don't ask him about the girl he mentioned a few weeks ago or say anything about that unruly cowlick that sticks up when he showers at night. That only makes things …" I don't listen. I ask the question that should not be asked. I get an exasperated answer and again the car fills with a very loud silence. You don't even care that we are listening to NPR. You're making your point clear, dear child.
I'm close to you AND Jacob (Some might say obsessed. It's the healthy kind though.) But you give me more to work with. In fairness, you get the much more user-friendly version of me. Mom 2.0, if you will.
Jacob is more like me, so we tended to butt heads. We shared rides to school like this one. Not EXACTLY like this one. Just similar. Similar in the context that there were times we argued the entire way to school because I said "no" to something he wanted to do. He would get out and before slamming the door, would say "Bye. Psycho!"
Even when you and I share those tense rides to school, you still open the door, lean in for kiss and say, "I love you" before shutting the door. It takes everything in me not to put on my emergency flashers, jump out of the car and beg you to tell me why you're ignoring me?! It's not like I'm asking if you need to nurse.
Your brother gave your dad and I a reference point for some things. We now know from experience that just because something worked with Jacob, it won't necessarily work with you. Like sleep training. It took three good weeks to sleep train Jacob. He was the model for how well BabyWise works. You, however, were not buying into any of that crap and let us know by screaming. The kind of scream that made the trees wish they had arms in which to cover their ears. To you, the only wise thing we did during those sleepless weeks of colic is throw that book out, give in and decide co-sleeping was better for everyone's health.
I know that this phase is normal. You're growing up. You're smart and confused and slowly molting out of a little boy and into young man. You're not sure what you need from your mom right now. You just need to know I'm here. Spoiler alert: I always will be.
So, here we are almost 16 years after we brought you home from the hospital on that freezing December day. At nearly 6 feet tall, you've started to tower over the rest of us. But you might as well be that helpless 7-pound baby as we watch you slide into the driver's seat -- literally and metaphorically.
For the most part, this will be the last week you need me to drive you to school. In fact, over the next few years, you will need us less and less. That's the way it's supposed to be. I won't always like it, but that's life. In the meantime, I'll make the same deal with you as I did with your big brother. I promise to always listen and do my best to understand what you're going through, if you try to do the same for me.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Becky's.
