Resolutions anyone?
Most years, right around this time, everyone is either lining up at the gym for the latest exercise craze or in the grocery aisle with a cart full of lemons about to start their cleanse.
It’s been this way as far back as recorded time. It’s what we all do on Jan. 1!
This year, of course, most everyone I know was sitting on their sofa on the first of January stuffing chocolate covered donuts in their mouth watching Netflix. And boy did it feel good!
My conversation with Becky on New Year’s
Day went something like this ...
Me: I’ve literally gained 15 pounds this past year!
Becky: I’ve gained more but I stopped weighing at 15 so I’m sticking with 15 too.
Me: When I look at my photos, it’s like big Angel ate little Angel.
Becky: I can’t even taste food and I’m still hungry.
Me: You better not lose weight! That will just tick me off!
Becky: I wish! I’m going to be the only person with COVID who gained weight.
Me: OK. Good. Do you think zinc makes you fat? I mean, I’ve never in my life taken zinc and — bam — 15 pounds!
Becky: That’s it!! Yes! Zinc! It’s not the donuts but the zinc.
Me: (as I’m reaching for the last sugar covered donut in the bag) When this is finally over, I’m sure going to miss zinc.
Becky: Yes. Me too!
So, this morning as I prepare to turn in my article, it’s Jan. 5 — the first Monday of the New Year.
On this day, most every year of my life past the age of 16 that I can recall — I’d be up at 6 a.m. working out somewhere in the cold, followed with some boiled eggs and black coffee — wishing that I was instead at home eating a donut.
This year — Jan. 5 — I’m in my warm house, in a robe, it’s already 8 a.m. and I’m running late for work because I’m eating a chocolate glazed donut, finishing up my article, trying not to make my keyboard sticky while I type.
2020 was definitely not a good year but 2021 is already looking up!
Here is to a happy, healthy 2021 — may our lives be filled with less stress and sorrow and more slow, warm mornings at home ... eating something covered in chocolate!
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.