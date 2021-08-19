If you don’t know what I do exactly, most of my job is problem solving. I try and help solve problems that occur at homeowners’ properties and commercial farming operations. Most of my job is identifying pests and diseases that are affecting some type of plant or crop. My job is fun because I never know exactly what is going to come through my door. I’m going to look at three of the most prevalent issues that are occurring locally and hope these will help you as well. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have a plant question because my job is serving you.
Roses are getting knocked out by a virus called Rose Rosette Virus. This virus cannot be treated, and the rose bush will ultimately succumb to this virus. All roses are susceptible to it and there are no rose cultivars that are resistant. The main symptoms are a growth of excessive thorns, new foliage turning red, and multiple stems all growing from the same part. For the most part, I normally get questions on Knockout roses because they are by far the most heavily planted rose of all time. I still will plant a few roses in my landscape because they give me the most bang for my buck.
I feel like I get an emerald ash borer question every week now. Wilson County is in the quarantine area for the emerald ash borer and it’s making its mark on our county. You can see the remnants of ash trees in the hills of East Tennessee where the emerald ash borer is rampant. There are only a few options for treating an ash and most of them can be found online. It normally requires a systemic insecticide that can be poured around the base of the tree or injected into it by a certified professional.
Laurels are one of my most hated trees/shrubs. They are in the peach family and they are prone to many of the same issues that peaches can succumb to. The main question I get regarding laurels is why are there holes in their leaves? Many people will use an insecticide to try and treat what is eating their leaves, but it is a combination of a fungus and a bacterium and not an insect at all. It is called shot-hole and the name fits. It doesn’t kill the laurel, but it can sure make it ugly.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.