Solitude means different things at different times of our lives. I can remember well with young ones running through the house where noise abounded. The many hours in the day were filled with demands in every direction.
The time of the day when I finally had a little slice of time, shortly before my bedtime when there could be moments of solitude were so welcomed. Many evenings my husband and I used to take this time to go over our days events or maybe we just sat and held each other and were quiet. It was a welcomed period of letting go and relaxation.
Experts tell us we need this time of silence and solitude to think and plan and maybe regenerate. It is known that man needs to listen in the silence to God and to deeper thoughts of unique clarity to solve problems. It is in the turmoil of chaos and confusion that we sometime makes hasty decisions.
I find now that I am in my later years I can appreciate the times I choose solitude to reflect on my life and look inward to review my past and accept my choices as they were made. I also noted many people can not bear solitude and silence lest they hear their own voices of despair and regret.
Through history, starting with Jesus and maybe before him, the wisest of men took themselves out of the fray and into the desert to think and contemplate important decisions. The monastic life of the religious also have illustrated that solitude and silence is rewarding in ultimate prayer.
Why do we fill our surroundings with action, noise and distractions? Why can we not stop and turn off the noise around us?
Our televisions are on constantly. Our cell phones are attached to our being and driving the car has to have the radio on. Stop and think what this constant stimulation does to our being. The news elevates our blood pressure when it is bad. The advertising activates our cravings for food. We are urged to feel we need all the wonderful gadgets for our home, all the latest fashions, etc. We bombard ourselves with constant distractions.
I believe our lives could be less stressful with a concentrated effort to have a period of solitude and silence each day to rejuvenate ourselves and be more healthy in body, mind and soul.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
