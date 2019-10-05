She sat in her room, with the door locked and the shades drawn. Her mother beckoned her to come to the dinner table, but to no avail. The phonograph was playing the same song over and over again. It was as if she had shut everything out and could not or would not hear. She heard the telephone ring several times until finally it was answered or whoever was calling gave up. She went on for days in the same mode. Today would be no different. It was a week since she had broken her engagement and she felt life would never be the same.
Someone drove up the driveway and was knocking hard on the front door. No one was home to answer. She hesitated, but the knocking became louder and louder and she thought maybe it was something important. She opened the door and there he was looking bedraggled and forlorn. She was unable to close the door fast enough when he entered the house. What are you doing here, Bill? What do you want? Julie, please just listen let me explain. Then I will go if you want.
I can't show my face, can't go anyplace. People stop and stare, it's so hard to bear. Everybody knows you left me. It's the talk of the town. Every time we meet my heart skips a beat, we don't stop to speak, though it's just a week. Everybody knows you left me. It's the talk of the town.
Julie we sent out invitations to friends and our relations, announcing our wedding day. Friends and our relations sent congratulations. How can you face them? What can you say? Let's make up sweetheart, we can't stay apart. Don't let foolish pride keep you from my side. How can love like ours be ending? Julie, it's the talk of the town.
Julie looked at Bill with tears streaming down her face. All the plans we made, big wedding or small. Honeymoon in Bermuda, or a ski chalet in Vermont we argued over it all. Should we seat Uncle Marty next to Aunt Sue, impossible since their divorce was about due. Where do we live near your folks or mine? We spent hours discussing until I said fine. I just could not take much more, so I ended it all.
Bill what can I say?
Let's make up sweetheart I won't let foolish pride keep you from my side. We can't let love like ours be ending. Our wedding will be the talk of the town.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
