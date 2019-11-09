Have you ever heard of Walla Walla, Wash.? I can say I had heard of it, but I had never been there. Honestly, I didn't know where Walla Walla was located in Washington State … until recently.
Not too long ago, I received a call from a California-based speaker's bureau inquiring as to my availability to speak in Walla Walla, Wash. Fortunately, the date was open on my calendar, so I agreed to take the booking. As soon as the contract was finalized, I grabbed my trusty atlas to see where in the world Walla Walla was on the map. To my surprise, and delight, I found Walla Walla tucked in the southeast corner of Washington. I was even more delighted to realize Walla Walla was a mere 40 miles north of my favorite northwestern city -- Pendleton, Ore.
Pendleton is famous for at least two things. One is the Pendleton Round Up, one of the 10 largest rodeos in the world. It comes around every September and is a two week affair. Secondly, Pendleton is home to the Pendleton Woolen Mills. Pendleton wool blankets are world renowned for their quality and long life.
I discovered Pendleton a few years back when I made a speech there to the Oregon State Police -- good people to know. Since then, I have flown into Portland, OR on a number of occasions. Whenever time allows, I take an extra day and drive out to Pendleton. It is a 207 mile drive from Portland to Pendleton, and it is one of the most scenic stretches of interstate in these United States. I-84 winds through the Columbia River Gorge for almost 150 miles. It is a "must see" part of the world.
So, I found myself back in Portland heading east toward Walla Walla, WA. Little did I know some wonderful surprises lay ahead.
It was late in the day when I departed Portland in my rental car. By the time I neared Pendleton it was well after dark. That is when I erred and took the wrong exit off I-84 toward Walla Walla. The state road took me on a winding route through the darken countryside that cost me an extra 30 minutes driving time. It was late when I arrived at the Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center where I was booked for two nights.
The next morning I made the speaking presentation. That afternoon I headed south on Highway 11 for Pendleton. Just south of Walla Walla I encounted the Walla Walla Valley.
I had never seen anything like it. Remember, it was springtime. And everything in the valley was deliciously green.
It is not a deep valley. The hills on each side are low and rolling. On the east side of the valley the hills are rounded and more pronounced, and are marked by little valleys and gullies. They reminded me of the indentions that cut between yeast rolls when they are baked on a cooking sheet. I guessed the valley to be 18-20 miles wide.
In Pendleton, I visited a western store I had not seen before. It was there I met a, for real, Oregon cowboy named Red Wallis. He made easy conversation about the history of Pendleton. When I mentioned the Walla Walla Valley, his voice took on a different tone. His eyes brightened as he told me story after story about the valley. He told of a good friend whose great-grandfather, a Frenchman named Cervaise Tellier [pronounced "surveys tal-yeah" (long "a" in yeah)], settled in the Walla Walla Valley in the late 1800s. And, at one time, Cervaise Tellier, owned 10,000 horses in the Walla Walla Valley.
I promise you. In my mind's eye, I could see those 10,000 horses spread out across that valley! Red even showed me a branding iron owned by Cervaise Tellier. He allowed it was one of the oldest branding irons used in that part of the country. It was small because horses were branded on the jaw in those days so the brand could be more easily seen.
I crossed the Walla Walla River three times while taking in the Walla Walla Valley. It was, in a word, "unforgettable."
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is a writer, humorist and motivational speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.